Nissan Leaf upgraded with new trim level and added equipment

Nissan has updated its Leaf electric hatchback for 2020 with extra kit across the line-up, a new trim level and pricing tweaks.

Cars in range-topping Tekna trim - priced from £30,160 with a 40kWh battery and £34,710 in 62kWh e+ guise - now receive an 'intelligent' rear-view mirror as standard, resulting in a £315 price increase. The device uses a rear-mounted camera to give a clearer view of the road behind.

Similarly, N-Connecta trim is now equipped with a sharkfin antenna, while all models now benefit from blindspot intervention and a telescopic steering wheel as standard.

N-Connecta trim is also available for the first time on the more powerful e+ model, priced from £32,695, bridging the gap between 40kWh Tekna and 62kWh e+ N-Tec.

As part of the line-up tweaks, the price of the top-rung Leaf e+ Tekna has been reduced by £1685 to £34,710, cutting the premium over the mid-range N-Tec to £1415 and repositioning "the Leaf range extremely competitively against the competition".

Finally, Nissan has adjusted the pricing of its ProPilot driver aids to make the technology more accessible. The package is now £145 cheaper on N-Connecta cars, and the parking assist function is now available for £295 less on Tekna trim.

There are no powertrain tweaks, meaning the Leaf 40kWh still offers 168 miles of range and the 62kWh option 239 miles.

Nissan claims it has taken the opportunity to "improve the model's competitiveness" following a consistent rise in sales figures. In the first nine months of 2020, some 56% more units were sold year-on-year in the UK.

