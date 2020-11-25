BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2021 Hyundai Bayon previewed ahead of imminent reveal
UP NEXT
First drive: 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 prototype

New 2021 Hyundai Bayon previewed ahead of imminent reveal

New arrival will sit underneath the Kona as the entry point in Hyundai's burgeoning SUV range
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
2 mins read
25 November 2020

Hyundai has previewed the design of its new Bayon, an entry-level SUV that will arrive in the first half of 2021 to rival the Toyota Yaris Cross and Ford Puma.

It is the first production car designed under the brand's new 'sensuous sportiness' banner, as previewed by the radical Le Fil Rouge and Prophecy concepts, which Hyundai said combines "emotional value with innovative solutions in design". 

Details visible in the latest round of preview images suggest the Bayon will draw influence from the front end of the recently facelifted Kona, with a slim air intake, high-mounted headlights and separate daytime running lights among its defining features. The rear end will make a more obvious departure from the rest of Hyundai's line-up, with arrow-shaped light clusters linked by a thin red line and a contrasting black boot panel. 

Designed primarily for the European market, the crossover has been named Bayon in reference to the French city of Bayonne, a hub for outdoor sporting activities, which Hyundai says highlights "the lifestyle character" of the new model.

It will be the smallest model in Hyundai's SUV line-up, sitting underneath the Kona, which has recently been redesigned and updated for 2021

Given the model's size and positioning, it can be expected to share much of its mechanical make-up with existing Hyundai and Kia models. An electric version is unlikely, given the imminent arrival of the similarly sized Ioniq 5 EV

It's likely that, as with the Yaris Cross and Puma, the Bayon will take its underpinnings from a smaller-bodied supermini, in this case the i20

That would mean a petrol-only engine line-up comprising an 84bhp naturally aspirated 1.2-litre four-cylinder, a 99bhp mild-hybrid 1.0-litre turbo and a range-topping 118bhp version of the same engine.

Five- and six-speed manual gearboxes would be available, as well as a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Expect a chunky, off-road-inspired body kit in line with the SUV's activity aspirations and a tech-heavy interior with a raft of connectivity and advanced driver aids fitted as standard.

Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Hyundai's vice president of marketing and product, said: "Hyundai is strongly established in the European SUV market already, in terms of our model range as well as our sales success. 

“By launching a new, additional B-segment model as the entry point into our SUV line-up, we see a great opportunity to cover European customers’ demand even better and to increase our offering in a highly popular segment.”

More details will arrive closer to the Bayon's expected on-sale date of mid-2021. 

READ MORE

New-look Hyundai Kona gains N Line trim, mild-hybrid options​

Hyundai launches new Ioniq sub-brand for electric models​

Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 1.6 T-GDi 2021 UK review

Used cars for sale

 Hyundai I20 1.2 Active 5dr
2014
£4,200
68,500miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I20 1.2 Active 3dr
2014
£4,495
37,982miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Hyundai I20 1.2 Active 3dr
2015
£4,699
56,127miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Hyundai I20 1.2 Active 5dr
2014
£4,873
34,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I20 1.2 Classic 5dr
2014
£4,999
35,055miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I20 1.1 Crdi Se 5dr
2016
£5,062
88,137miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I20 1.2 Active 5dr
2014
£5,190
30,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I20 1.2 Active 5dr
2014
£5,686
24,463miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I20 1.2 Active 5dr
2014
£5,690
24,658miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Hyundai Tucson MHEV 2021 uk first drive review hero front
Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 1.6 T-GDi 2021 UK review
1 Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Renault Megane RS Trophy 2021 UK review
1 MK Indy RR Hayabusa 2021 UK first drive front
MK Indy RR Hayabusa 2021 UK review
1 Toyota GR Supra 2 litre 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Toyota GR Supra 2.0 2021 UK review
Audi Q5 40 TDI Sport 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Audi Q5 40 TDI Sport 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

The second-generation Hyundai i20 is a very spacious, well-kitted and keenly priced addition to the competitive supermini segment, but is ultimately let down by its weak engines

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
catnip 26 November 2020

"Designed primarily for the European market, the crossover has been named Bayon in reference to the French city of Bayonne, a hub for outdoor sporting activities, which Hyundai says highlights "the lifestyle character" of the new model."

I love the way manufacturers market crossovers to younger, active lifestyle customers, whereas in reality it's probably their grandparents who will buy them.

The Apprentice 25 November 2020
Not going to be a competitor for the Puma as its virtually the exact same size as the Kona so if this is below the Kona the Ford equivalent would be the EcoSport not Puma.
Marc 25 November 2020
Rimmler's gonna shit over this article.

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Hyundai Tucson MHEV 2021 uk first drive review hero front
Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 1.6 T-GDi 2021 UK review
1 Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Renault Megane RS Trophy 2021 UK review
1 MK Indy RR Hayabusa 2021 UK first drive front
MK Indy RR Hayabusa 2021 UK review
1 Toyota GR Supra 2 litre 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Toyota GR Supra 2.0 2021 UK review
Audi Q5 40 TDI Sport 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Audi Q5 40 TDI Sport 2021 UK review

View all latest drives