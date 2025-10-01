Toyota has reintroduced the GR Yaris to the UK market with an aggressive new special edition – and discontinued the eight-speed automatic gearbox option.

Toyota's website previously stated that GR Yaris order books had been closed in the UK due to "exceptional demand", but the arrival of the Aero Performance car means that they're open once again.

However, it will not be available with the auto that was introduced when the hot hatch was facelifted last year, because the majority of buyers opted for the manual, a Toyota spokesperson confirmed to Autocar.

Moreover, the Aero Performance variant will be sold in "strictly limited numbers".

Priced from £48,995 (£2950 more than the regular GR Yaris), it brings a more aggressive look all around, with new ducts and vents to improve the car’s aerodynamic performance.

Up front, it gets a subtle new chin spoiler, developed by Toyota-backed outfit Rookie Racing, that is said to reduce lift.

The bonnet gets a larger vent to improve engine cooling and a flat floor has been fitted to smooth the flow of air under the car.

At the rear end, it gets a larger and adjustable roof-mounted spoiler.

New ducts have been cut into the front wings and the rear bumper to improve brake cooling and to further reduce turbulence under the car.

In addition to the aerodynamic tweaks, the Aero Performance gets a rally-style vertical handbrake lever.

The special edition is available to order now, exclusively from Toyota GR Centres. Deliveries will begin next March.