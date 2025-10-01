BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Toyota GR Yaris returns to UK – and it's manual-only
UP NEXT
Bentley confirms imminent return of Continental Supersports

Toyota GR Yaris returns to UK – and it's manual-only

New Aero Performance model brings more aggressive styling to four-wheel-drive hot hatch for £49k

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
1 October 2025

Toyota has reintroduced the GR Yaris to the UK market with an aggressive new special edition – and discontinued the eight-speed automatic gearbox option.

Toyota's website previously stated that GR Yaris order books had been closed in the UK due to "exceptional demand", but the arrival of the Aero Performance car means that they're open once again.

However, it will not be available with the auto that was introduced when the hot hatch was facelifted last year, because the majority of buyers opted for the manual, a Toyota spokesperson confirmed to Autocar.

Moreover, the Aero Performance variant will be sold in "strictly limited numbers". 

Priced from £48,995 (£2950 more than the regular GR Yaris), it brings a more aggressive look all around, with new ducts and vents to improve the car’s aerodynamic performance.

Up front, it gets a subtle new chin spoiler, developed by Toyota-backed outfit Rookie Racing, that is said to reduce lift.

The bonnet gets a larger vent to improve engine cooling and a flat floor has been fitted to smooth the flow of air under the car.

At the rear end, it gets a larger and adjustable roof-mounted spoiler.

Toyota GR Yaris Aero Performance – rear quarter

New ducts have been cut into the front wings and the rear bumper to improve brake cooling and to further reduce turbulence under the car.

In addition to the aerodynamic tweaks, the Aero Performance gets a rally-style vertical handbrake lever.

The special edition is available to order now, exclusively from Toyota GR Centres. Deliveries will begin next March.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Tesla Model Y Performance review 001
Tesla Model Y Performance
Tesla Model Y Performance
Citroen C5 Aircross review 2025 001
Citroen C5 Aircross and e-C5 Aircross review
Citroen C5 Aircross and e-C5 Aircross review
Jeep Compass EV review 2025 001
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass
Aston Martin DBX review 2025 001
Aston Martin DBX S
Aston Martin DBX S
Corvette E RAY review 2025 001
Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
8
Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
1TOYOTA GRYARIS 2024 FRONT ACTION

Toyota GR Yaris

Does the revised, bonkers, rally-bred mega-hatchback remain the high point for a generation of hatches?

Read our review
Back to top

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

used Vauxhall Insignia cars for sale

 Vauxhall Insignia 2.0 CDTi SRi VX Line Nav Sports Tourer Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£8,450
63,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall Insignia 2.0 Turbo D BlueInjection Elite Nav Grand Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£10,695
45,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall Insignia 1.8 16V SRi Euro 5 5dr
2014
£3,795
65,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall Insignia 2.0 CDTi EcoFLEX SRi Nav Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£3,195
64,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall Insignia 1.5i Turbo SRi VX Line Nav Grand Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£8,699
57,807miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall Insignia 1.5i Turbo Elite Nav Grand Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£7,995
69,641miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall Insignia 1.6 CDTi EcoFLEX Design Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£5,995
56,383miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall INSIGNIA 1.6 Turbo D BlueInjection Design Sports Tourer Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£8,700
58,147miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall Insignia 2.0 Turbo D BlueInjection SRi VX Line Nav Grand Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£9,999
55,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 921 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
7
Add a comment…
Outraged Bunny 1 October 2025

As a gen 1 GR Yaris owner. I happy to see the GR Yaris still available whilst still being enhanced. The price of the Gen 1 was probably too low (for toyota) at launchIf you factor in inflation the price of a Gen 1 circuit pack from 2020 is now £43k without considering other taxes etc. The car has been gradually refined and if you consider all the changes made I would argue that the price is fair. Since the supply of the gen 2 cars sold out at £46k the buyers seem to agree. 

Peter Cavellini 1 October 2025

So they're bringing it back with a limited edition and charging the best part of £3K for the pleasure, moddders have already built faster better cars and yes maybe charged more but at least you were getting something significantly better,and when it's all said an done, your paying a lot for not a lot of car.

Tonrichard 1 October 2025

£50k for a Toyota Yaris (however entertaining)? You cannot be serious. Let's hope that the UK GR Corolla makes it onto our streets at an affordable price. 90% of Yaris fun for Golf GTi money could be tempting.

Latest Reviews

Tesla Model Y Performance review 001
Tesla Model Y Performance
Tesla Model Y Performance
Citroen C5 Aircross review 2025 001
Citroen C5 Aircross and e-C5 Aircross review
Citroen C5 Aircross and e-C5 Aircross review
Jeep Compass EV review 2025 001
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass
Aston Martin DBX review 2025 001
Aston Martin DBX S
Aston Martin DBX S
Corvette E RAY review 2025 001
Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
8
Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray

View all car reviews