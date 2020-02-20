New 2021 DS 4 breaks cover in first spy shots

The expansion of the DS range is set to continue with an all-new DS 4 and DS 4 Crossback, and the first prototype has now been spotted testing.

Tipped to go on sale in 2021, the second-generation C-segment car will be the next core model to be launched from the PSA Group's premium brand after a large saloon that's due in the coming months.

As announced in 2017, DS still intends to have six models on sale by 2023.

Autocar understands that the new 4 line-up will reflect that of the previous-generation car, which was taken off sale in 2018. That means there will be a traditional hatchback version to rival the Mercedes-Benz A-Class and a jacked-up model with crossover styling cues to go up against the Mercedes-Benz GLA.

The model in these images is almost certainly the former, with a low, wide stance and little in the way of ground clearance. Expect a greater visual departure for the 4 Crossback, while both should ditch the pop-out rear windows criticised on the old car.