New 2021 DS 4 breaks cover in first spy shots

The expansion of the DS range is set to continue with an all-new DS 4 and DS 4 Crossback, and the first prototype has now been spotted testing.
Tipped to go on sale in 2021, the second-generation C-segment car will be the next core model to be launched from the PSA Group's premium brand after a large saloon that's due in the coming months.
As announced in 2017, DS still intends to have six models on sale by 2023.
Autocar understands that the new 4 line-up will reflect that of the previous-generation car, which was taken off sale in 2018. That means there will be a traditional hatchback version to rival the Mercedes-Benz A-Class and a jacked-up model with crossover styling cues to go up against the Mercedes-Benz GLA.
The model in these images is almost certainly the former, with a low, wide stance and little in the way of ground clearance. Expect a greater visual departure for the 4 Crossback, while both should ditch the pop-out rear windows criticised on the old car.
Peter Cavellini
That could be any car brand, it's a waste of pixels.
Lanehogger
Will DS continue?
I wonder at what point PSA will pull the plug on DS as surely 53,000 sales in 2019 (in Europe at least) can't be seen as a success. Especially when Citroen sold over 620,000 cars over the same period and Peugeot sold just short of a 1,000,000 cars. Although with the combined figures of a profitable Citroen and Peugeot, I suppose PSA can afford to continue with a very low volume premium brand even it's barely profitable. I'm sure rebranding some Citroen models as DSs during their lifecycle didn't help matters.
Mikey C
That could be a C4, as it's
That could be a C4, as it's just a bog standard hatchback really.
catnip
I wonder how much this will
I wonder how much this will differ from the forthcoming C4 Cactus Autocar showed in similar disguise a few weeks ago.
And the DS4 didn't have pop out rear windows, you couldn't open them at all, shouldn't a motoring journalist know this?
