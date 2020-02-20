New 2021 DS 4 breaks cover in first spy shots

Replacement for discontinued DS 4 will receive a hatchback and an SUV-styled Crossback variant
20 February 2020

The expansion of the DS range is set to continue with an all-new DS 4 and DS 4 Crossback, and the first prototype has now been spotted testing. 

Tipped to go on sale in 2021, the second-generation C-segment car will be the next core model to be launched from the PSA Group's premium brand after a large saloon that's due in the coming months.

As announced in 2017, DS still intends to have six models on sale by 2023.

Autocar understands that the new 4 line-up will reflect that of the previous-generation car, which was taken off sale in 2018. That means there will be a traditional hatchback version to rival the Mercedes-Benz A-Class and a jacked-up model with crossover styling cues to go up against the Mercedes-Benz GLA

The model in these images is almost certainly the former, with a low, wide stance and little in the way of ground clearance. Expect a greater visual departure for the 4 Crossback, while both should ditch the pop-out rear windows criticised on the old car. 

DS 4 2015-2018

Citroën DS4

The DS 4 is a high-riding hatchback, but for all its maker's claims to the contrary, its too much like the standard C4

Expect the new 4 to make use of the PSA Group's versatile EMP2 platform in its latest iteration. While that means an electric version is unlikely, we should see an E-Tense plug-in hybrid variant alongside petrols and diesels, as PSA has made a commitment to electrify every new model it launches. 

Comments
4

Peter Cavellini

20 February 2020

 That could be any car brand, it's a waste of pixels.

Lanehogger

20 February 2020

I wonder at what point PSA will pull the plug on DS as surely 53,000 sales in 2019 (in Europe at least) can't be seen as a success. Especially when Citroen sold over 620,000 cars over the same period and Peugeot sold just short of a 1,000,000 cars. Although with the combined figures of a profitable Citroen and Peugeot, I suppose PSA can afford to continue with a very low volume premium brand even it's barely profitable. I'm sure rebranding some Citroen models as DSs during their lifecycle didn't help matters.

Mikey C

20 February 2020

That could be a C4, as it's just a bog standard hatchback really.

catnip

20 February 2020

I wonder how much this will differ from the forthcoming C4 Cactus Autocar showed in similar disguise a few weeks ago.

And the DS4 didn't have pop out rear windows, you couldn't open them at all, shouldn't a motoring journalist know this?

