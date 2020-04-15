New 2020 Volkswagen Golf R unwrapped for Nurburgring tests

Following the recent unveiling of Volkswagen's new Golf GTI, attention is turning to the even hotter Golf R variant as it's spotted with no disguise at the Nurburgring.
Spy photographers have caught a prototype with no camouflage as it undergoes final performance testing at the German track. We can see the new model sticks to the formula of its predecessor, with understated performance the order of the day.
Tell-tale R design cues include quad tailpipes at the rear, an enlarged lower air intake and an R-specific wheel design covering performance brakes with blue-painted callipers. Also visible in these new images is a bespoke, performance-oriented seat design with coloured inserts.
Although not yet confirmed, power outputs for all of the hot Mk8 Golf variants (the GTI, GTI TCR, GTD and R) leaked out earlier this year through a slideshow from a brand presentation.
eseaton
As different as one tennis
As different as one tennis ball is from the next.
jason_recliner
Soul-Numbingly Dull
flukey
Deja Vu, I've just been in this place before
Seriously, why bother?
I'm sure the numbers will be higher to make you think you're getting some kinda improvement over the old one. Maybe +15Hp if you're lucky.
mercury30
Long boat
It looks like the designers have pulled off vehicle fraud, by doing a cut-and-shut. Those extra doors do not work and the front-end design looks dated.
A4B7
A backwards step.
catnip
I'm sure its very capable,
I'm sure its very capable, but, as a five door only, you can never get away from the family car look.
Peter Cavellini
VW day?
Is that a Seat Leon from the rear?, and, that front Bumper!?, what were they thinking?, is VW using SEAT parts now?
artill
Agreed it has too many doors.
Agreed it has too many doors. It also has the wrong gearbox, and its been hit with the ugly stick. It will sell well to those who bought the MK7.
TS7
Not much of an Autocar scoop...
...the same pictures appear on the websites of several other UK car magazines.
BlahBlah43
Frumpy eyeballs
