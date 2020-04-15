New 2020 Volkswagen Golf R unwrapped for Nurburgring tests

Following the recent unveiling of Volkswagen's new Golf GTI, attention is turning to the even hotter Golf R variant as it's spotted with no disguise at the Nurburgring.

Spy photographers have caught a prototype with no camouflage as it undergoes final performance testing at the German track. We can see the new model sticks to the formula of its predecessor, with understated performance the order of the day.

Tell-tale R design cues include quad tailpipes at the rear, an enlarged lower air intake and an R-specific wheel design covering performance brakes with blue-painted callipers. Also visible in these new images is a bespoke, performance-oriented seat design with coloured inserts.

Although not yet confirmed, power outputs for all of the hot Mk8 Golf variants (the GTI, GTI TCR, GTD and R) leaked out earlier this year through a slideshow from a brand presentation.