New 2020 Hyundai i10 spotted with front end redesign

Hyundai will launch a new, third-generation i10 next year, and new prototypes of the strong-selling city car have been spotted with less disguise.

The Volkswagen Up rival's front end can be seen for the first time, showing a design taking inspiration from the bigger i30. We can also see that the new model will be lower and wider than the outgoing car for a less boxy profile.

It's thought that previous prototypes, spotted during their winter testing regime, were in fact for the emerging market version of the i10, because this prototype has a different stance and body shape.

Details of the interior are yet to be seen, but the Korean brand is expected to boost perceived quality and introduce more advanced technology, including greater connectivity features, wireless phone charging and more active safety systems on top models.

Space inside isn't likely to increase significantly, because the current i10 is only fractionally shorter than the latest Kia Picanto, with which the new model will share its platform and mechanicals. Engines are expected to include the familiar 1.0-litre three cylinder and 1.2-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol units, with a turbocharged 1.0-litre triple likely to make its way over from the range-topping Picanto.