New 2020 Hyundai i10 spotted with front end redesign

Hyundai will launch a new, third-generation i10 next year, and new prototypes of the strong-selling city car have been spotted with less disguise.
The Volkswagen Up rival's front end can be seen for the first time, showing a design taking inspiration from the bigger i30. We can also see that the new model will be lower and wider than the outgoing car for a less boxy profile.
It's thought that previous prototypes, spotted during their winter testing regime, were in fact for the emerging market version of the i10, because this prototype has a different stance and body shape.
Details of the interior are yet to be seen, but the Korean brand is expected to boost perceived quality and introduce more advanced technology, including greater connectivity features, wireless phone charging and more active safety systems on top models.
Space inside isn't likely to increase significantly, because the current i10 is only fractionally shorter than the latest Kia Picanto, with which the new model will share its platform and mechanicals. Engines are expected to include the familiar 1.0-litre three cylinder and 1.2-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol units, with a turbocharged 1.0-litre triple likely to make its way over from the range-topping Picanto.
SamVimes1972
If a car ever screamed OAP it's an i10 (although Jaguar gives it a good go, although that's a customer problem rather than a design issue). Isn't the entry model meant to hook customers into the brand and get them to trade up?
Anyway once the camouflage comes off someone somewhere will get excited about it.
FMS
SamVimes1972 wrote:
There is a large and somewhat wealthy seniors population, so what does it matter to you that this new model "screams" and therefore attracts these folks?. Do you not have parents/other relatives, who as far as you are concerned, cannot understand the lure of a hot hatch with oversized wheels/sports suspension?. There are also many driving schools running these cars for obvious (to sensible folks at any rate) reasons and young drivers looking for cheap personal transport to help build up a NCD. You should remove your blinkers and try to understand that the world manages to survive without bending to your will.
gavsmit
Excited
I've got a current one and I'm far from being an OAP.
It handles / rides well, has loads of space inside for such a small footprint, is nippy, economical, looks good (IMO), is refined (especially on the motorway) and hasn't had anything go wrong in the three and a bit years I've owned it. The five year warranty / breakdown cover and competitive servicing packages are the icing on the cake. For the money I paid (which included a hefty dealer discount) there was nothing that could touch it when I bought it.
I suggested one for my niece and she came out with all the OAP guff. So she paid a fortune for a VW Polo instead, which keeps breaking down, is as slow as a snail and her dealer is rubbish too.
I can't wait for the new one, especially if it features the 1.0 turbo engine like the Picanto GT-Line. Even more exciting would be an i10N version with the full-fat 120 PS turbo engine from the i20.
Everyone has a right to an opinion - don't confuse that with insulting your mother :-)
SamVimes1972
I don't doubt that there are
I don't doubt that there are some folks under 70 driving them and that they are reliable. However your niece proves the point nicely - the Polo may be unreliable and the dealer crap, but she still won't be seen an OAP wagon....
FMS
SamVimes1972 wrote:
So to balance the two choices, what does that say about the niece and her ability to choose form over function and empty her bank account as a result?. Grow up, try to think as an adult.
scotty5
Logic
She will when she's an OAP.
5cylinderT
that things looks hilarious!!
they should do an N version of it to compete with the up GTI and swift sport.
