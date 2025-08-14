The fourth-generation Renault Twingo E-Tech will be revealed on 6 November – and UK buyers will be able to order models from mid-October.

The new, sub-£17,000 entry point to Renault’s expanding EV lineup will hit the roads in 2026 and will be a direct rival to the upcoming Volkswagen ID 1. It will sit underneath the Renault 5 and Renault 4 in the brand's growing small EV line-up and has been developed in under two years.

The French firm has now confirmed that a launch event for the Twingo will be held early next month, and issued four new official teaser images. These confirm that the styling will remain close to the original concept car.

As with the 5 and 4, Renault will offer a Twingo R-Pass, which is described as a 'skip-the-line' early reservation programme. It will launch in the UK on 15 October, and will give those who sign up eartly access to orders when the Twingo goes on sale. R-Pass members will have receive priority in both production and delivery of the vehicle, along with other unspecified 'exclusive benefits'.

Spied testing recently by Autocar spy photographers, the new city car will be launched seven years after its petrol predecessor was withdrawn from sale in the UK due to declining demand (just 877 UK sales in 2018).

A key selling point for the Twingo will be its sub-£17,000 starting price, which is part of a brief to create a “fit-for-purpose urban vehicle with no compromise”.

Notably, this undercuts the old Twingo Electric’s starting price of €21,350 (£18,624) in 2021. This variant was introduced during the model’s third generation but never sold in the UK.

Its pricing will position it just above the £14,995 Dacia Spring and £15,995 Leapmotor T03 – the two cheapest electric cars on sale in the UK today – in a growing A-segment that will later be supplemented by the ID 1, Kia EV1 and a Nissan-badged variant of the Twingo.

Renault will look to distinguish the Twingo from its rivals with a funky design – and our first sight of test mules reveals that the production car doesn’t differ too much from the radical concept of 2024, which was inspired by the Mk1 Twingo of 1992.