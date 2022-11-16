BACK TO ALL NEWS
Munro Mk1 EV: Defender rival to be revealed next week
Munro Mk1 EV: Defender rival to be revealed next week

Scotland's second car brand is set to reveal the final version of its hardcore electric 4x4
30 November 2022

Scottish EV start-up Munro Vehicles will unveil its first car, the Mk1, on 5 December - a car that, it claims, is the world’s most capable all-electric 4x4. 

To be launched in Edinburgh, the 4x4 is conceived as an electric alternative to the Land Rover Defender. It is designed for use in sectors such as construction, mining, forestry, mountain rescue and agriculture in various worldwide locations, including in Canadian forestry and Texan oil fields. 

The Mk1 will be the final production version of the running prototype that Munro first showed in 2021 and started testing later that year. 

Said to be capable of operating for up to 16 hours on a single charge, the Mk1 uses axial flux motors to deliver 516 lb ft of torque and is capable of 168 miles on one charge. With a 1000kg payload and 3500kg towing capacity, it is competitive with the Defender and Toyota Land Cruiser Commercial.

The Mk1 has been designed to be as reliable and sustainable as possible, with a focus on ease of repair and the ability to provide owners with “decades” of use with low maintenance costs - something that has been achieved through extensive use of existing components.

The Mk1's off-road abilities are further bolstered by a 480mm ground clearance and 800mm wading depth, with Defender- and Land Cruiser-beating 38-degree approach and 51-degree departure angles. 

Currently available for pre-order in the UK, the £75,000 Mk1 will be offered in US markets from 2023 as part of Munro’s partnership with EV sales, leasing and distribution specialist Wyre.

Munro CEO Russell Peterson said: “North America is a key growth market for Munro and we’re pleased to be able to partner with Wyre to realise our ambitions ahead of our original timeline.

Back to top

Peterson added: “This early sketch of the Munro Mk1 by our award-winning in-house designer Ross Compton underlines our design commitment to build an all-terrain electric 4x4 engineered from the wheels up to provide unparalleled workhorse capability for commercial customers looking to decarbonise their fleets.

“We’re dedicating half of our 2023 production to left-hand-drive vehicles developed specifically for the US market, which Wyre will deliver to customers throughout the year.”

The Scottish marque plans to produce 50 cars in 2023, half of which will be left-hand drive, with further plans to produce 500 in 2024 and 2500 annually by 2027. 

Joining East Lothian-based Raptor Sports Cars as Scotland’s only car makers, Munro plans to transition manufacturing to a purpose-built site near Glasgow in 2024, allowing for the creation of 300 new jobs.

jason_recliner 18 November 2022
Jesus Christ! What magnificent fit and finish!
Chris C 16 November 2022

Not holding my breath... Volumes too low to be viable, especially US approvals.

Bill Lyons 16 November 2022

So that's what happened to the Hammerhead Eagle i-Thrust !

 

 

