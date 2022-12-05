BACK TO ALL NEWS
Munro Mk1 is electric Ineos Grenadier rival with 375bhp

Start-up is the first company to set up a car-production facility in Scotland for more than 40 years
5 December 2022

Scottish start-up Munro will take on the upcoming Ineos Grenadier with a rugged, go-anywhere SUV of its own – only this one is an EV. 

Freshly unveiled in Edinburgh and named after the honorary title given to any Scottish mountain over 3000ft, the Munro Mk1 will arrive next year in five-door station-wagon form, with prices starting at £59,995 (commercial users can knock VAT off that figure). 

While the initial batch will be hand-built, Munro is planning to open a factory with capacity to produce up to 2500 cars per year, making it the first manufacturer to produce cars in volume in Scotland since the Peugeot-Talbot factory at Linwood closed in 1981.

Beyond its new-age powertrain, many of the Munro’s specifications read like those of a traditional off-roader. It sits on a ladder-frame chassis and uses live axles at both ends, with permanent four-wheel drive, a standard locking centre differential and optional front and rear lockers. 

Power comes from a single axial-flux motor, which sends drive to each corner mechanically through a twin-speed transfer box, giving a low-range ratio. As such, it takes pretty much the diametric opposite approach to the forthcoming electric Mercedes-Benz EQG with its individual wheel motors with integral two-speed transmissions. 

Munro will offer both 295bhp and 375bhp motor options, as well as 61kWh and 81kWh batteries, spread across three separate packs, one between the chassis rails and two positioned between these and the sills. The more powerful motor will only be available with the larger battery. 

In its most economical guise, Munro is targeting a 190-mile WLTP range rating. The Mk1 will support AC charging at 7kW and 22kW as well as DC fast-charging.

The more powerful motor will give a claimed 0-62mph time of 4.9sec. Top speed is limited to 80mph. 

The Mk1 sits on a 3300mm wheelbase, but very compact overhangs mean it's only 4590mm long. That’s 170mm shorter than the Land Rover Defender 110 and 500mm shorter than the new Defender 130. 

The Mk1 also boasts some very impressive off-road statistics, with Munro claiming a huge 480mm of ground clearance - much more than either an air-sprung Defender or the Grenadier. Its 84deg approach angle, 51deg departure angle and 31.6deg ramp-over angle are equally serious, as is its 800mm wading depth.

Kerb weight is claimed to be around 2500kg, which is light by segment standards.

The Mk1 also has a 1000kg payload – allowing it to be regarded as a commercial vehicle for tax reasons – and a plywood-lined loadbay that can accommodate a Europallet. It can also tow a braked trailer of up to 3500kg. 

While expecting that the Mk1 will appeal to some 'lifestyle buyers', Munro said it's designed for work, citing the construction, mining and farming sectors as being likely customers. 

The cabin features rugged construction and switchgear designed to be operated through gloves. It also features dual wireless phone charging pads and two 240V sockets able to power appliances including microwaves and kettles.

The double-DIN dashboard screen is compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Tonrichard 5 December 2022

Looks promising but I am a bit surprised that the launch vehicle is an SUV when the Munroe’s core market is obviously as a hardcore go anywhere extreme off road tool to reach places that the old Defender and the new Grenadier cannot venture. I bet the development costs were just a tiny fraction of what Ineos spent and the price is very competitive but it remains to be seen whether the business model will stack up for mass production. Big factories, and machine tooling means big money so you have to wonder whether Munroe are being too ambitious without big external investors. I do however wish them luck as I think the vehicle does serve a purpose. 

Deputy 5 December 2022

Sorry Munro.  Toyota is launching an electric pickup in 2025. So if I'm a wealthy African eco-farmer or a South American energy company needing an electric utility vehicle - what will I choose.....  They've got about 18 months of low volume customers then that's it a reckon.  But please prove me wrong Munro!

