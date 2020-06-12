MG E-Motion: electric sports car previewed in patent images

MG is set to launch an electric sports car based on the 2017 E-Motion concept, and new images may preview the production car.

Detailed renders that have surfaced online are alleged to be patent filings, used to protect the design of a production model. They show a design evolved from that of the Shanghai motor show concept, with hints of Aston Martin at the front end and upstretched tail-lights.

Few firm details are known about the electric sports car, but Autocar learned last year that it's planned to enter production in 2021, rather than 2020 as originally mooted. It's not clear, however, if the pandemic has affected this intended launch.

The E-Motion concept features eye-catching butterfly doors and has a four-seat layout. It uses advanced connectivity systems and touchscreen infotainment for both the front and rear passengers.

Using an electric powertrain developed in-house, it's claimed to be capable of 0-62mph in less than 4.0sec. It has a range of over 310 miles.

The concept shares the same front styling treatment as the MG ZS small SUV but features a classic sports car profile with vertical taillights and an uncluttered rear design.

A sports car is a far cry from the mass-market-friendly SUVs and MG 3 supermini currently offered by MG, which is a SAIC-owned company. But a brand spokesman emphasised that MG's market was ready for such a product.