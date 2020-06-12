MG E-Motion: electric sports car previewed in patent images

MG looks to return to its sports car roots with electric coupé, expected to launch in Europe in 2021
12 June 2020

MG is set to launch an electric sports car based on the 2017 E-Motion concept, and new images may preview the production car.

Detailed renders that have surfaced online are alleged to be patent filings, used to protect the design of a production model. They show a design evolved from that of the Shanghai motor show concept, with hints of Aston Martin at the front end and upstretched tail-lights.

Few firm details are known about the electric sports car, but Autocar learned last year that it's planned to enter production in 2021, rather than 2020 as originally mooted. It's not clear, however, if the pandemic has affected this intended launch. 

The E-Motion concept features eye-catching butterfly doors and has a four-seat layout. It uses advanced connectivity systems and touchscreen infotainment for both the front and rear passengers.

Using an electric powertrain developed in-house, it's claimed to be capable of 0-62mph in less than 4.0sec. It has a range of over 310 miles.

The concept shares the same front styling treatment as the MG ZS small SUV but features a classic sports car profile with vertical taillights and an uncluttered rear design.

A sports car is a far cry from the mass-market-friendly SUVs and MG 3 supermini currently offered by MG, which is a SAIC-owned company. But a brand spokesman emphasised that MG's market was ready for such a product.

Speaking at MG's Shanghai research and development centre in 2017, product planning boss Zhang Liang also said MG would put the car into production if reactions to its unveiling at the Shanghai motor show were positive.

MG Writer

11 April 2017
Yes it's another concept, but it is heading broadly in the right direction.

GODFATHER

16 April 2017
MG Writer wrote:

Yes it's another concept, but it is heading broadly in the right direction.

Looks like a Mazda face planted on a Aston body. Weird

ricb

11 April 2017
Yet another MG Concept that will bear no resemblance to any future car. Such a shame after previous promising concepts that led to the MG5 and the MG3, and the MG Icon that seems to be heading to the oh so boring MG ZS, or whatever it is going to be called.

bol

11 April 2017
Let's hope this isn't the same stuff just polished and covered in glitter.

GODFATHER

11 April 2017
Aston not gonna be happy. First Bentley now MG, next up its probably Range Rover lmfao. mind you current Aston design came around from a Jag concept so maybe it's what goes around comes around.

gussy51

11 April 2017
I had given up on MG, but this is interesting - IF they produced this and the quality was good, with a realistic plus 250 mile range, a £35k price tag etc. then I could see this potentially as a new beginning for the brand and crucially something I would want to get behind the wheel of. I can imagine a closely styled saloon spin off and a Stelvio like electric SUV, followed by smaller and larger versions. I can hope for this anyway!

tomharrymg

11 April 2017
MG is definitely on the start of something new. Apparently the MG "E-Motion" can do 300 miles on a charge and reportedly can do 0-60 in around 4 seconds, we have the new MG ZS SUV on the way incorporating the new family face seen on the "E-Motion", a brand new MG 3 in the works and possibly an facelifted GS to adhere to the new family face. It is reported the new Roewe 550L will become the new MG 6 and Roewe also have the Vision R concept and RX-5 (Based on the GS). There is new engines also, the first of which was seen in the GS and were developed with General Motors.

TStag

16 April 2017
Yes but must be made in the U.K. or I can't take it seriously as a car with western build quality

gippa1973

19 April 2017
Unfortunately thats not the case these days with Chinese build improving rapidly. Just check out the MG GS.whilst the styling may not appeal the build quality really is surprisingly good indeed. In fact as of now BMW,Audi,VW and Mercedes all have manufacturing plants in China. Not saying MGs is the best...not at all but its now certainly on a par with the likes of Hyundai and Kia.

Bob Cholmondeley

16 April 2017
"MG looks to return to its sports car roots with the E-Motion"? I don't think so MG, as a brand owned by Shanghai Automobile Industry Corporation (SAIC), has no roots in the British motor industry, whatsoever.

