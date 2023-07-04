BACK TO ALL NEWS
MG 4 Extended Range brings 323 miles for £36,495
MG 4 Extended Range brings 323 miles for £36,495

Longer-legged variant of popular electric hatchback receives more capacious 74.4kWh battery
Charlie Martin Autocar
8 August 2023

Official specifications for the MG 4 Extended Range have been released, following their publication to industry data aggregators in late June.

The new variant receives a 74.4kWh (usable) battery in place of the Long Range’s 61.7kWh pack. As previously reported by Autocar, this boosts the car’s official range from 270 miles (in equivalent Trophy specification) to 323 miles, an uplift of 20%.

However, the larger pack also incurs a weight penalty of 63kg compared with the Long Range.

A 10-80% recharge takes 39 minutes when using a 150kW charger, according to MG.

The Extended Range also receives a more powerful motor, putting out 241bhp and 258lb ft of torque – increases of 20% and 40% respectively.

This cuts the 4’s 0-62mph time from 7.7sec down to 6.1sec, making the Extended Range the second-fastest variant of the hatchback, after the dual-motor MG 4 XPower, which dispatches the same sprint in just 3.7sec.

MG 4 Extended Range rear tracking

The Extended Range's specification is otherwise unchanged from the Long Range Trophy, which comes with amenities including a 360deg parking camera, heated front seats and a wireless phone-charging pad.

It's priced at £36,495 – £4000 more than the Long Range Trophy and equal to the XPower. This undercuts the Tesla Model 3 RWD (with a 305-mile range) by £6495 and the entry-level Volkswagen ID 3 Pro (with a 265-mile range) by £620.

It should, however, be noted that MG’s offer of 0% APR when obtaining a 4 on PCP finance extends to neither the Extended Range nor the XPower; it applies only to the SE, Long Range SE and Long Range Trophy models.

