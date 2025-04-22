BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Wild Mercedes V-Class concept turns MPV into space-age limo
Extreme 533bhp Renault 5 Turbo 3E priced from £135,000

Wild Mercedes V-Class concept turns MPV into space-age limo

Show car previews new VIP shuttle that will top a new-look V-Class line-up

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
22 April 2025

Mercedes-Benz claims to have “set a benchmark” for the future of luxury travel with the Vision V concept.

Shown for the first time at the Shanghai motor show, it previews a new VIP shuttle -  dubbed the “dawn of a new era” - that will top a new-look V-Class line-up. 

This will range from practical family oriented vehicles to “luxurious limousines” that will all be based on the Mercedes’ new Van Electric Architecture (VAN.EA) platform; the first model will arrive in 2026.

The range-topping production Vision V is being readied to push the nameplate further upmarket, said Mercedes, targeting the likes of the Volvo EM90 and Lexus LM

The concept features a striking exterior that “marks the next step” of Mercedes’s design language, it said, especially in terms of also making it as aerodynamic as possible - key in terms of maximising range for the production EV, that will likely be a heavy machine.

Notably, the brand points to its new grille (similar to that found on the EQS), headlamp design and illuminated standing star, suggesting these could make production, while the machine’s futuristic-looking rear light bar will likely be toned down before it hits showrooms.

The dramatic four-seat cabin, however, is where most work has been done, says Mercedes.

Key focus has been made on creating a “private lounge” for the rear passengers, that’s extensively clad in white Nappa leather. Main features include a retractable 65-inch cinema screen (that when up also acts as partition wall), a 42-speaker sound system and two airline-style seats (made with tubular cushions) that are fully reclinable.

Seven projectors are also fitted to create different ambiences, the rear windows can be switched from transparent to opaque for a “unique cocooning effect”, and there’s even a karaoke mode (one of seven that range from “gaming” to “relax”).

The concept showcases the “dawn of a new era”, says the German brand, that “sets standards in design, comfort and an immersive user experience,” adds Thomas Klein, head of Mercedes-Benz Vans.

Up front, the elements that could carry over the real machine are clear to see, such as a production-spec steering wheel, the three-screen Superscreen (to debut in the upcoming CLA) and crystal-look air vents.

The extensive interior space is made possible by the new modular VAN.EA platform. While no details have been revealed on what powers the concept, the platform is fitted with 800V electricals and will be offered with front- and four-wheel-drive powertrains. The longest-legged variants will top 311 miles of range.

shiftright 22 April 2025

The interior looks like a garish hotel lounge in Dubai. Yuck.

Peter Cavellini 22 April 2025

What an amazing vehicle.

