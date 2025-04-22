BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Mercedes to launch by-wire steering and yoke wheel in 2026
UP NEXT
Seven to heaven: Chasing F-16s in £80k Caterham CSR Twenty

Mercedes to launch by-wire steering and yoke wheel in 2026

Updated EQS electric saloon is expected to be the first model equipped with firm's new technology

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
22 April 2025

Mercedes-Benz will launch its first car equipped with by-wire steering next year, allowing it to replace the traditional steering wheel with a yoke.

The system replaces the mechanical connection between the steering and the front wheels with an electronic connection – the ‘wire’ – that is said to provide a quicker responses and a greater bandwidth of feedback.

For example, the steering quickens at low speeds to reduce the physical effort required for manoeuvres such as parking.

Related articles

And because the wheel no longer needs to be spun through multiple revolutions to achieve full lock, Mercedes has done away with the traditional wheel.

It is now a flat-bottomed yoke similar to that in the recently updated Lexus RZ, which is due to become one of the first cars sold in Europe with a steer-by-wire set-up.

This new design is said to free up knee-room, making it easier to get in and out of a car, as well as provide a better view of any interior display screens.

Mercedes claimed the new set-up also brings a more natural interaction with the rear-wheel-steering set-up available on its flagship models, such as the S-Class and EQS saloons.

The latter has been used as a test mule for the system, and given that it's due a facelift within the next year, it could be the first Mercedes model to be equipped with the new technology.

Mercedes added that the removal of the physical linkage between the steering wheel and the front end of the car “almost completely” removes the feel yielded by rough road surfaces.

The set-up is backed by a second (redundant) group of sensors and cables, meaning you can still steer the car in the event that its main steer-by-wire system fails.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01 Renault 5 2025 road test review front driving lead
Renault 5
9
Renault 5
bmw xm 2023 001 tracking front
BMW XM
6
BMW XM
bentley continental gt speed 2025 Review front corner blur 36
Bentley Continental GT Speed
8
Bentley Continental GT Speed
Audi Q7 front three quarter dynamic
Audi Q7
8
Audi Q7
Aston Martin Vantage 2018 review hero front
Used Aston Martin Vantage 2018-2014 review
9
Used Aston Martin Vantage 2018-2014 review

View all car reviews

Back to top

“Steer-by-wire is another big step towards the mobility of tomorrow, and we’re proud that we will be launching such a system in 2026,” said Mercedes tech boss Markus Schäfer.

He added that the technology also “enables a unique customer experience that goes far beyond steering alone”.

He suggested that, in combination with level-three automated driving (hands and eyes off the road in certain situations), the “flat steering wheel provides a better view of the display when streaming your favourite show”.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

used cars for sale

 Peugeot 208 1.2 PureTech Tech Edition EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£7,700
63,592miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ford FIESTA 1.25 Zetec Euro 6 3dr
2015
£7,300
25,100miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW X1 2.0 20d M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£16,395
53,853miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0 TD4 SE Tech Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£11,350
82,810miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan Juke 1.6 Tekna Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£2,090
165,200miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Hyundai Santa Fe 2.2 CRDi Premium Auto 4WD Euro 5 5dr (5 Seat)
2010
£3,775
112,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Seat LEON 1.4 EcoTSI FR DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£11,190
48,807miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Polo 1.2 S Euro 5 5dr
2010
£3,145
86,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche CAYENNE 3.0T V6 TiptronicS 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£41,949
40,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
9
Add a comment…
Pierre 22 April 2025

Unsurprisingly, an awful lot of people here talking as though road accidents never happen, that they are better drivers than everyone else, that they could never have a sudden health issue or be hit by a bit of dangerous debris they couldn't see coming...It's gratifying that Autocar is populated by so many Supermen, but for the rest of us, these advances may be quite helpful at some unpredictable point in the future.

Deputy 22 April 2025

To all the naysayers, fly by wire was also said to be a bad idea decades ago. Now nearly all commercial and military aircraft are fly by wire as it offers better automation and ability to help in emergency situations. By all means by a Lotus 7 as a fun analog car but for transport, steer by wire has great benefits 

Mikey 67 22 April 2025

WTF? Why a yoke?

A wheel offers much more control in emergency situations. What a load of cobblers, MB 

Deputy 22 April 2025

But the point here is that in an emergency situation the car steers and avoids issues for you!  You may be a decent driver who knows how to steer into a skid or not hit the child but reality is 99% of drivers are pretty useless compared to a well designed system!  

Latest Reviews

01 Renault 5 2025 road test review front driving lead
Renault 5
9
Renault 5
bmw xm 2023 001 tracking front
BMW XM
6
BMW XM
bentley continental gt speed 2025 Review front corner blur 36
Bentley Continental GT Speed
8
Bentley Continental GT Speed
Audi Q7 front three quarter dynamic
Audi Q7
8
Audi Q7
Aston Martin Vantage 2018 review hero front
Used Aston Martin Vantage 2018-2014 review
9
Used Aston Martin Vantage 2018-2014 review

View all car reviews