The Lexus RZ flagship EV will be one of the first cars in the UK to be offered with steer-by-wire technology – and a hot new range-topper will use a simulated manual gearbox.

Steer-by-wire means there is no mechanical link between the wheels and steering wheel and the RZ’s set-up uses a squared yoke in place of a round steering wheel.

For the RZ, the yoke is configured with a lock-to-lock rotation of around 200deg, enabling a full turning circle to be achieved with one movement. A typical set-up with a round wheel requires 720deg of turn, or two full spins.

Lexus says this “groundbreaking” addition automatically adjusts to give a lighter weight in town, a heavier feel on motorways and an “enjoyable” set-up on winding roads.

It will be the first car in Europe to be sold with by-wire steering, given that laws governing such tech were passed only recently Developed by Lexus parent Toyota, the One Grip system is promised to be offered on other models, such as the RZ’s bZ4X twin.

The tech arrives as part of a mid-life refresh for the RZ, which first hit the road in 2023. Alongside the new steering system, the line-up replaces the current 450e range-topper with a more powerful, 376bhp 500e and adds a new performance-focused 550e, which is the RZ’s first F Sport model and its new flagship.

The 550e gets a series of visual changes, stiffened suspension and 420bhp, and is the only RZ to have the new steer-by-wire yoke system as standard. It’s an option on lesser variants.

Another key addition over lesser RZs is a simulated manual gearbox. Similar to the system used in the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, it’s operated by two finger-sized paddles behind the steering yoke and simulates an eight-speed manual gearbox. This includes limiting power when the ‘rev limiter’ is hit.