BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Lexus RZ gets 'manual' gearbox, steer-by-wire and up to 420bhp
UP NEXT
Toyota FT-Me concept previews two-seat Citroen Ami rival

New Lexus RZ gets 'manual' gearbox, steer-by-wire and up to 420bhp

Update for SUV brings steering yoke and simulated gearchanges alongside boosts in range and power

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
11 March 2025

The Lexus RZ flagship EV will be one of the first cars in the UK to be offered with steer-by-wire technology – and a hot new range-topper will use a simulated manual gearbox.

Steer-by-wire means there is no mechanical link between the wheels and steering wheel and the RZ’s set-up uses a squared yoke in place of a round steering wheel.

For the RZ, the yoke is configured with a lock-to-lock rotation of around 200deg, enabling a full turning circle to be achieved with one movement. A typical set-up with a round wheel requires 720deg of turn, or two full spins.

Related articles

Lexus says this “groundbreaking” addition automatically adjusts to give a lighter weight in town, a heavier feel on motorways and an “enjoyable” set-up on winding roads.

It will be the first car in Europe to be sold with by-wire steering, given that laws governing such tech were passed only recently Developed by Lexus parent Toyota, the One Grip system is promised to be offered on other models, such as the RZ’s bZ4X twin.

The tech arrives as part of a mid-life refresh for the RZ, which first hit the road in 2023. Alongside the new steering system, the line-up replaces the current 450e range-topper with a more powerful, 376bhp 500e and adds a new performance-focused 550e, which is the RZ’s first F Sport model and its new flagship.

The 550e gets a series of visual changes, stiffened suspension and 420bhp, and is the only RZ to have the new steer-by-wire yoke system as standard. It’s an option on lesser variants.

Lexus RZ yoke

Another key addition over lesser RZs is a simulated manual gearbox. Similar to the system used in the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, it’s operated by two finger-sized paddles behind the steering yoke and simulates an eight-speed manual gearbox. This includes limiting power when the ‘rev limiter’ is hit. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01 Renault 5 2025 road test review front driving lead
Renault 5
9
Renault 5
McLaren Speedtail 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
McLaren Speedtail
10
McLaren Speedtail
cupra tavascan rt 2024 front action 22
Cupra Tavascan
6
Cupra Tavascan
BMW iX1 front close up
BMW iX1
6
BMW iX1
porsche 911 gts 992.2 2025 front tracking 20
Porsche 911 Carrera GTS
9
Porsche 911 Carrera GTS

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
RZ450e 26.4.23 leebrimble 001 scaled

Lexus RZ 450e

Lexus enters fast-filling premium electric SUV club with jazzed-up Toyota bZ4X

Read our review
Back to top

While it’s in use, simulated engine noise is pumped into the cabin to give the driver “a deeper interaction with the car” and “a more exhilarating drive”.

Elsewhere, the RZ range has been made more efficient, says Lexus. This is primarily owing to a re-engineered electric system that includes a new motor and new 77kWh battery. The revised RZ has a top-end range of around 360 miles in its most efficient set-up.

The new range is due in the UK from the start of 2026. Full details are expected closer to its arrival. The lineup is currently topped by the 450e Takumi at £65,595.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used Lexus RZ cars for sale

 Lexus RZ 450e 71.4kWh Takumi Auto DIRECT4 5dr
2023
£46,041
7,540miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lexus RZ 450e 71.4kWh Premium Auto DIRECT4 5dr
2024
£45,980
3,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lexus RZ 450e 71.4kWh Premium Auto DIRECT4 5dr
2024
£44,995
7,485miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lexus RZ 450e 71.4kWh Premium Auto DIRECT4 5dr
2023
£40,790
9,801miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lexus RZ 450e 71.4kWh Takumi Auto DIRECT4 5dr
2024
£49,775
3,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lexus RZ 450e 71.4kWh Takumi Auto DIRECT4 5dr
2023
£41,495
22,181miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lexus RZ 450e 71.4kWh Takumi Auto DIRECT4 5dr
2023
£45,995
11,262miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lexus RZ 450e 71.4kWh Premium Auto DIRECT4 5dr
2023
£38,500
12,818miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lexus RZ 450e 71.4kWh Takumi Auto DIRECT4 5dr
2023
£48,795
2,177miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 72 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

01 Renault 5 2025 road test review front driving lead
Renault 5
9
Renault 5
McLaren Speedtail 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
McLaren Speedtail
10
McLaren Speedtail
cupra tavascan rt 2024 front action 22
Cupra Tavascan
6
Cupra Tavascan
BMW iX1 front close up
BMW iX1
6
BMW iX1
porsche 911 gts 992.2 2025 front tracking 20
Porsche 911 Carrera GTS
9
Porsche 911 Carrera GTS

View all car reviews