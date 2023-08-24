BACK TO ALL NEWS
Mercedes EQA facelift brings fresh look and 347-mile range
Mercedes EQA facelift brings fresh look and 347-mile range

Facelifted electric crossover is given streamlined appearance, interior quality upgrades and rivals-beating range
Jonathan Bryce
News
2 mins read
24 August 2023

The Mercedes-Benz EQA has been updated with a more streamlined appearance and a suite of technological upgrades and now claims one of the longest ranges in its class.

Available to order from this autumn alongside its similarly overhauled sibling, the Mercedes-Benz EQB, the electric crossover is due to land in the UK early next year.

New look, infotainment and towbar for 2024 Mercedes EQB

For 2024, the EQA gets a new front grille panel featuring Mercedes' signature star pattern, bringing it in line with larger, more expensive models such as the GLC and EQS SUV. 

In addition, the front bumper has been further optimised for aerodynamic efficiency and the headlights are now joined by a bumper-width light bar. The rear lights have been given a refresh, with a more intricate 3D motif, and keep the distinctive light bar across the boot lid. 

With the aero tweaks, a new range-maximisation mode that switches off all unnecessary functions and new low rolling-resistance tyres, Mercedes has increased the EQA's claimed range from 260 miles to 347 miles.

This means it beats many of its closest rivals, including the 230-mile Kia Niro EV and BMW iX1 and the 314-mile Audi Q4 E-tron.

The EQA also gets Mercedes’ new three-spoke steering wheel with capacitive controls, as first seen on the current-generation S-Class.

The trim pieces on the dashboard and doors have also been updated to incorporate several backlit Mercedes logos in a bid to sharpen both the look and feel of the interior.

The infotainment is based on the firm's latest-generation MBUX system, displayed through two 10.0in screens as standard, and can be customised with three display styles named Subtle, Sporty, and Classic.

The displays have been given cleaner, simpler graphics, too, and the voice-recognition system is now more receptive to different types of dialogue.

Buyers can option a new Burmester stereo that allows them to "hear music almost as clearly as the original vision of the artists in the studio". This system allows users to customise audio using any one of four different 'sound worlds', essentially changing the acoustic set-up of the speaker system. 

Alongside this, the optional safety systems like lane-keeping assistance are promised to be less intrusive than previously.

Mercedes is yet to reveal pricing for the new EQA, but the upgrades are likely to nudge the entry price towards the £50,000 mark. 

It continues to use a 67kWh battery in the EQA 250, EQA 300 and EQA 350 models, while power outputs are 187bhp, 224bhp, and 288bhp.

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 24 August 2023

That's a lot of dashboard!, this is where one large central screen would be fine, there's just too much info and haptic buttons, I'm surprised that Mercedes haven't gone the minimalist route.

