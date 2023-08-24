BACK TO ALL NEWS
New look, infotainment and towbar for 2024 Mercedes EQB
New look, infotainment and towbar for 2024 Mercedes EQB

Square-backed electric crossover gets slick new look and overhauled cabin and can now tow up to 1700kg
24 August 2023

The Mercedes-Benz EQB has been refreshed inside and out as part of a suite of upgrades for the 2024 model year, following in the footsteps of its combustion-engined GLB sibling. 

Available to order this autumn ahead of deliveries beginning early next year, the square-backed electric crossover brings a new look, upgraded technology and new functionality.

To mark it out from the original EQB, it gets a new black front grille incorporating Mercedes' signature star pattern, as well as a front light bar joining the redesigned LED daytime running lights.

The redesigned rear also swaps the rounded rear light design for a straighter, horizontal arrangement. 

Inside, the star pattern features on the dashboard and door trim pieces and is backlit for a more obvious link with the top-rung S-Class and EQS. It also receives Mercedes' new touch-capacitive three-spoke steering wheel and the option of open-pore wood trim.

New on the options list for 2024 is a self-stabilising trailer hitch that's rated for a maximum payload of 1400kg for front-wheel-drive models 1700kg for four-wheel-drive models. This option is only available if buyers forgo the third row of seats.

Also available is a Burmester sound system with Dolby Atmos, allowing occupants to choose from any one of four 'sound experiences’, including ‘silver waves’ and ‘vivid flux’, which change the tone and acoustics of songs.

The EQB now comes as standard with the Mercedes Me Plug & Charge function, which allows it to start charging automatically after being plugged in, thus removing the need for drivers to authenticate themselves beforehand.

This system is claimed to be easier to navigate on the latest-generation MBUX interface adopted by the new EQB. It uses two 10.0in touchscreens with a cleaner, simpler design than before and three display styles.

The voice-recognition system has also been upgraded to learn various accents much more quickly.

A more streamlined approach to design and low-rolling-resistance tyres have allowed Mercedes to increase the EQB's range. The firm didn't give a figure, but the smaller facelifted EQA can do 347 miles, so the EQB should broach the 330-mile mark. 

Mercedes is being similarly tight-lipped on pricing, but we expect it to be slightly more expensive than the current EQB's starting price of £54,450.

