Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV interior previewed ahead of unveiling

The interior of the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV has been previewed, showcasing a technology-filled cabin with an array of digital screens.

The EQS SUV, the third model based on the firm’s new EV architecture, is pictured with an interior which largely similar to that of the Mercedes-Benz EQS saloon.

A 56in curved display, which consists of an instrument cluster, infotainment screen and a third display for the passenger, is the centrepiece of the interior.

Named the MBUX Hyperscreen, it's an optional extra and is capable of displaying video streaming or television even while on the move. The firm previously described it as a "big in-car cinema".

Mercedes has insisted the system is safe to use on the move, because it utilises an “intelligent, camera-based blocking logic” that will automatically dim if it detects the driver is looking at the display rather than the road.

Drivers can choose between five and seven seats, plus Mercedes has claimed there's enough space in the boot for up to four golf bags.

Seven interior colour combinations can be chosen from, with leather and genuine wood materials that Mercedes says gives the EQS SUV “an exceptionally progressive, lounge-like ambience”.

One specification, which features magnolia wood and stainless steel, features small holes shaped like Mercedes' star logo.

In addition, the EQS SUV benefits from a premium Dolby Atmos sound system and Mercedes' Energising Air Control Plus system.

It also gains its own scent, called No.6 Mood Mimosa, which is described as “an earthy fragrance tinged with subtly sensual hints".

Mercedes will reveal the car in full and share full performance and efficiency details on Tuesday 19 April.