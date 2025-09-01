BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Mercedes-Benz EQE saloon and SUV production to end in 2026
Drivers of Change: New Talent 2025 - last chance for nominations

Mercedes-Benz EQE saloon and SUV production to end in 2026

C-Class EV and GLC EQ, due next year, will indirectly fill the gap left by the EQE's cancellation

Greg Kable
News
2 mins read
1 September 2025

Mercedes-Benz plans to end production of the EQE saloon and EQE SUV in 2026 as part of a realignment of its electric cars.

The decision follows internal reassessments of new electric model introductions and subsequent overlap within the German car maker’s line-up.

The EQE saloon, currently produced at Mercedes' factory in Bremen, Germany, and the EQE SUV, built in Tuscaloosa in the US, will be indirectly replaced by the electric C-Class EQ and GLC EQ, both based on Mercedes' new 800V MB.EA-M platform. They are claimed to offer improved packaging, enhanced practicality and a similar level of chassis technology to their EQE siblings.

The move comes despite earlier signals that the two EQEs would receive a mid-life facelift next year amid a significant upgrade to their EVA platform, shared with the larger EQS models. Among the upgrades is a boost from the current 400V to a new 800V electric architecture, a silicon-carbide inverter and Mercedes' latest-spec eATS2 electric motors, for added performance and efficiency. Autocar has been told these upgrades are still planned, but only for the larger EQS saloon and EQS SUV.

The C-Class EQ saloon, due in 2026, will bridge the gap to the EQE saloon in terms of its technology, including options such as air suspension and rear-axle steering.

The upcoming GLC EQ, set to make its debut at this month's 2025 Munich motor show, offers 570 litres of boot space and an additional 128 litres in a frunk, comfortably exceeding the EQE SUV’s 520-litre capacity. It also has a towing capcity of up to 2500kg.

Mercedes EQE SUV front quarter tracking

Mercedes has yet to officially confirm production of the EQE will end in 2026, with a spokesperson saying the company has “a policy of not commenting on speculation surrounding its current and future models”.

Latest Reviews

Volkswagen Amarok dynamic tracking
Volkswagen Amarok
7
Volkswagen Amarok
Mercedes AMG CLE 53 review 2025 001 front cornering
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
8
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
Skoda Fabia
Used Skoda Fabia 2014-2021 review
8
Used Skoda Fabia 2014-2021 review
Cupra Ateca lead
Cupra Ateca
6
Cupra Ateca
Porsche Cayenne EV protortype review 2025 001
Porsche Cayenne Electric prototype review
Porsche Cayenne Electric prototype review

View all car reviews

01 Mercedes Benz EQE RT 2023 front driving lead

Mercedes-Benz EQE

Mercedes’ mini-me EQS makes sci-fi electric luxury that bit more accessible

However, the same spokesperson did confirm the successor model to the EQE saloon, the electric-powered E-Class EQ saloon, is under development and planned for introduction in 2027. It is based on the same MB.EA-M platform as the C-Class EQ and GLC EQ.

Mercedes has continuously updated the EQE saloon and SUV since their introduction in 2022, including hardware improvements such as a heat pump, a disconnect unit for the front-mounted engine on four-wheel-drive 4Matic models to allow rear-wheel-drive operation in certain driving conditions, an upgrade extending the energy capacity of their largest battery 96kWh and, more recently, a performance increase across several models.

But with no remaining platform or packaging advantages over the incoming electric C-Class EQ and and GLC EQ, Mercedes has opted not to invest further in them. The move also gives Mercedes time to retool its factories for the arrival of the E-Class EQ in 2027.

Comments
User8472 1 September 2025

And I'm still not buying a poxy EV. I'm happy to keep my 19-year-old petrol car, super reliable, and will buy another petrol car. Happy to wait until hydrogen cars are developed and made available, at not stupid EV prices, better mileage than EVs, better depreciation than EVs, lower prices than EVs, quicker charging than EVs, almost petrol/diesel like.

Andrew1 1 September 2025
Good luck with your hydrogen pipe dream. I suspect your 19 years old old banger will be taxed out of the roads, and so will be your next air poisoning device.
tuga 1 September 2025
I'm sure they cant wait to stop production, they must have lost millions on these two.

