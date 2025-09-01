Mercedes-Benz plans to end production of the EQE saloon and EQE SUV in 2026 as part of a realignment of its electric cars.
The decision follows internal reassessments of new electric model introductions and subsequent overlap within the German car maker’s line-up.
The EQE saloon, currently produced at Mercedes' factory in Bremen, Germany, and the EQE SUV, built in Tuscaloosa in the US, will be indirectly replaced by the electric C-Class EQ and GLC EQ, both based on Mercedes' new 800V MB.EA-M platform. They are claimed to offer improved packaging, enhanced practicality and a similar level of chassis technology to their EQE siblings.
The move comes despite earlier signals that the two EQEs would receive a mid-life facelift next year amid a significant upgrade to their EVA platform, shared with the larger EQS models. Among the upgrades is a boost from the current 400V to a new 800V electric architecture, a silicon-carbide inverter and Mercedes' latest-spec eATS2 electric motors, for added performance and efficiency. Autocar has been told these upgrades are still planned, but only for the larger EQS saloon and EQS SUV.
The C-Class EQ saloon, due in 2026, will bridge the gap to the EQE saloon in terms of its technology, including options such as air suspension and rear-axle steering.
The upcoming GLC EQ, set to make its debut at this month's 2025 Munich motor show, offers 570 litres of boot space and an additional 128 litres in a frunk, comfortably exceeding the EQE SUV’s 520-litre capacity. It also has a towing capcity of up to 2500kg.
Mercedes has yet to officially confirm production of the EQE will end in 2026, with a spokesperson saying the company has “a policy of not commenting on speculation surrounding its current and future models”.
