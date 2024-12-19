BACK TO ALL NEWS
Mercedes-Benz C-Class and GLC gearing up for EV reinvention
Nissan-Honda merger would create new automotive powerhouse

Mercedes-Benz C-Class and GLC gearing up for EV reinvention

New MB.EA platform will bring battery-electric options for Mercedes' big-selling exec and its SUV twin

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
19 December 2024

As Mercedes-AMG launches AMG.EA as its breakthrough electric architecture, Mercedes-Benz will follow suit with MB.EA, a platform that has been called the “backbone” of the brand’s future electric line-up.

MB.EA will underpin the C-Class’s move to electric power from 2026, along with its GLC sibling, which is currently the firm’s best-selling model.

Based on the platform’s Medium variant, the new C-Class and GLC will slot into the brand’s line-up between the new CLA and the EQE to rival BMW’s upcoming Neue Klasse 3 Series and Tesla’s Model 3.

With Mercedes heavily developing the efficiency of the next CLA to achieve upwards of 5.0mpkWh and ranges north of 400 miles, it is expected that the C-Class will match or better these figures.

Power is also likely to exceed the predicted 375bhp of the hottest CLA. Although the C-Class and GLC will move to electric power, this does not represent the end of the line for the existing ICE models, based on the MRA platform.

CEO Ola Källenius recently told Autocar that the company is prepared to invest in and develop different architectures for combustion and electric models, so long as there is sufficient demand.

Mercedes GLC EV camo – front quarter

He said: “If you don’t believe that the market is 100% electric at that point, you have to have the choice for both. You need to offer the electric and the high-tech electrified ICE version without compromise. The only solution that we think is viable in that scenario is that you have two platforms.”

The current C-Class and GLC are also due a significant update to bring them into line with the new EVs. Visually, the EV and ICE cars will look similar inside and out, given that Källenius has confi rmed the brand’s intention to bring design and naming parity to its EV and ICE line-ups. But there will be subtle differences due to different platforms being used, such as shorter front and rear overhangs.

Images of camoufl aged prototypes suggest they will draw on the aerodynamics of the wind-cheating EQXX concept, with a smaller frontal area than on the current cars, plus bluff tail sections.

Add a comment…

