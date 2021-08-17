BACK TO ALL NEWS
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Estate gains all-terrain model in Europe

The C-Class gets the off-road treatment – but not for customers in the UK
17 August 2021

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class will add a variant suited to off-road travel with several design changes, four-wheel drive as standard and two additional driving modes.

The C-Class Estate All-Terrain features a ride height raised by 40mm, larger wheels and the firm’s 4Matic all-wheel drive system. It is the marque's first All-Terrain model since the E-Class was given the off-road treatment back in 2017. 

Mercedes-Benz says the car is now more suited to poor road services, with a multi-link suspension set-up equipped with larger steering knuckles, mated to a passive damping system. 

Both four-cylinder petrol and diesel powertrains can be selected with mild-hybrid technology for added efficiency and energy recuperation, likely to be similar to those available on the standard C-Class Estate, although full performance figures have yet to be confirmed. 

Two additional driving modes, Offroad and Offroad+, have been added for the All-Terrain model. Offroad enables easier navigation of terrains such as sand, dirt and gravel, while Offroad+ allows drivers to traverse heavier and steeper surfaces safely, and links up to a downhill speed regulation system.

The model is available with a choice of 17in or 19in wheels and LED lights are equipped as standard, with an additional off-road light allowing for wide illumination so the driver can see obstacles in the distance or on corners. 

The car also receives several exterior styling upgrades with a chrome radiator grille, resistant bumpers and an underride guard at the front and rear. Further design changes include additional chrome trim on the exterior of the car.

Inside, the All-Terrain is fitted with the Avantgarde interior specification as standard with three brown and black colour schemes available. There’s a choice of 10.25in and 12.3in digital infotainment displays that can show specific off-road information, such as the incline, decline and steering angle, along with geographical co-ordinates and a compass.

The C-Class Estate All-Terrain is expected to command a slight premium over the standard C-Class Estate’s £37,525 asking price, but a spokesperson said the model will not be coming to the UK. 

