2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class goes on sale priced from £38,785

Mercedes-Benz has opened orders for the sixth-generation C-Class, which is the first combustion-engined model from the German manufacturer to go electrified-only.

Prices start from £38,785 for the entry-level C200 Sport Saloon, while the entry-level C200 Sport Estate starts from £40,420. Top-rung Premium Plus models are priced from £46,700.

All engines feature mild-hybrid technology, and drivers can select a 204bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine or 258bhp 2.0-litre diesel engine. A 265bhp 3.0-litre diesel engine is also available on the top-of-the-range C300d, which is capable of between 53.3mpg and 55.4mpg.

The new C-Class brings technology from the S-Class flagship for all specification levels, alongside a design overhaul in an effort to take on the latest BMW 3 Series. C200 and C220d models are equipped with the latest-generation MBUX media system, an 11.9in central media display and a 12.3in digital driver display as standard, as well as 17in five-spoke alloy wheels, comfort suspension and LED high-performance headlights.

All models gain the firm’s parking package, with a reversing camera, along with heated front seats and wireless smartphone charging.

High-spec AMG Line trim adds 18in wheels, AMG body styling, privacy glass, a leather multifunction sports steering wheel and visible twin exhaust pipes. Premium models gain ambient lighting and keyless go for an additional £2750, in addition to the firm’s MBUX augmented reality navigation.

The range-topping Premium Plus, at £46,700, has 19in wheels, a panoramic sliding sunroof, head-up display and four-zone automatic climate control. Drivers can also specify the optional Driving Assistance Package Plus with this specification, which brings active steering assist, traffic sign assist, lane assist and other advanced driving aids.

Design

The new W206 C-Class has been brought into line with its newer A-Class, CLA, CLS and E-Class range-mates, primarily by way of shorter overhangs, a more angular front end and new light-cluster designs.

The external proportions of Mercedes’ best-selling model remain familiar, but it has received design tweaks all round with the aim of appearing “in motion at a standstill”. The bonnet features a pair of prominent ‘power bulges’ and the glasshouse has been moved slightly farther back to give the impression of a cab-rearwards design.

Creases and character lines have been kept to a minimum, Mercedes said, in an effort to accentuate the shoulder line, while the estate gains a more obviously inclined roofline for a “sporty touch without functional compromises”.