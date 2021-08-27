Mercedes-AMG to show 800bhp GT63 PHEV at Munich

Mercedes-AMG has previewed a plug-in hybrid version of the GT63 4-Door Coupé ahead of its public debut at the Munich motor show.

The front end of the new range-topping performance saloon was pictured on social media along with the confirmation that it will be unwrapped in full on 1 September, just before the show.

The 'GT73e' will be the first in a series of new plug-in hybrid Mercedes-AMG models. It will be driven by an uprated version of the GT63’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine, mated to an electric motor that's said to provide a “significant” performance boost.

AMG sources previously told Autocar that the GT73e’s electric motor alone will offer up to 201bhp and 268lb ft, for a total output figure of over 800bhp.

The engine, which produces 639bhp and 664lb ft in the GT63 S, is said to offer “previously unattained levels of power and torque” for a road-going four-door AMG in its electrified form.

The model will serve as a rival to the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid and command a premium over the current, non-electrified GT63, with prices likely to start upwards of £150,000.

It will also be a spiritual successor to the AMG’s debut model, the 300CE Hammer, which helped build the firm's reputation as a builder of uprated large saloons with supercar pace.

The model’s P3 PHEV system will also be used by top-rung versions of the latest Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the upcoming Merdedes-AMG SL grand tourer, as well as underpinning the petrol-electric successor to the Merdedes-AMG C63 4Matic, where it will be used in combination with a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, rather than a large-capacity V8.

