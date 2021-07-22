Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX to have range of more than 620 miles

Mercedes-Benz has detailed next stages of its transition to full electrification later today, and confirmed its landmark Vision EQXX concept car will arrive in 2022.

Described as "a symbol of our ambition to create the most efficient car", the EQXX has been previewed as a futuristic and heavily streamlined design study that could offer heavy clues as to what to expect from future Mercedes EVs.

Aside from revealing the latest preview image, Mercedes has confirmed that it is targeting a real-world range of more than 620 miles, and a consumption rating of more than six miles per kWh. Previously, it suggested the EQXX would have the "longest electric range" and "highest efficiency" of any EV yet produced.

The headline claim made of the prototype at a strategy conference last year was that it will be capable of travelling from Beijing to Shanghai - a distance of 750 miles - on a single charge. Mercedes is keen to emphasise that the range has not been achieved simply by using a larger battery pack, and that the unit used in the EQXX will appear in a "future compact model".

The EQXX development team includes "experts from Mercedes-Benz’s F1 High Performance Powertrain division (HPP)", hinting at the concept's top-rung performance potential.

As well as details of the EQXX, Mercedes made a number of headline announcements regarding its accelerated transition to electrification. From 2022, it will offer a fully electric model in every segment, and from 2025 every model sold will be offered with a pure-electric model. Also in 2025, Mercedes will launch three bespoke new EV architectures for use across its entire product portfolio: MB.EA for mid-sized and large passenger cars, AMG.EA for performance models and Van.EA for commercial vehicles.

Among the headline announcements was a commitment to building eight new battery factories worldwide – of which four will be in Europe – and that investment in combustion engines will fall by 80% by 2026, compared to 2019 levels.

