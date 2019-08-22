Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe tests ahead of 2020 launch

The new Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 and GLE 63 Coupé, due to be revealed later this year, will use the same twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre petrol V8 as the current E63 performance saloon, pumping out up to 604bhp and 627lb ft.

Our spy photographers have caught an AMG-fettled model undergoing testing at the Nürburgring, just weeks before the second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupé makes its debut at the Frankfurt motor show.

Power for the GLE 63 variants will be sent to all four wheels through a nine-speed automatic gearbox, with a bias towards the rear.

These spy shots show that the GLE 63 Coupé, like all AMG models, will feature wider wheel arches, a lower ride height and larger wheels than the standard model upon which it's based.

The most obvious visual cue marking this prototype out as an AMG model are its four large exhaust tips.

The GLE range is currently topped by the AMG GLE 53, which was revealed in standard SUV form earlier this year. The Coupé is expected to follow before the end of the year.

The less potent GLE 53 features the same performance-oriented styling upgrades as the upcoming GLE 63 but is powered by the new mild hybrid 3.0-litre straight-six engine also used in the AMG CLS 53 saloon.

The standard GLE Coupé is set to hit the market early next year, and we can expect the hardcore AMG duo to follow a few months later.

As well as the new Porsche Cayenne Coupé, the GLE 63 Coupé will go up against Audi’s upcoming RS Q8 and a new BMW X6 M as competition intensifies in the flourishing performance SUV-coupé segment.