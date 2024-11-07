BACK TO ALL NEWS
Mercedes-AMG confirms it will build electric super-SUV
'Our time has come': Honda's CEO on its bold EV future

Mercedes-AMG confirms it will build electric super-SUV

EV rival for the BMW XM will sit on a purpose-built AMG platform

Charlie Martin Autocar
7 November 2024

Mercedes-AMG has confirmed it is working on an electric super-SUV based on its bespoke EV architecture, AMG.EA.

As reported by Autocar in April, the new model has been conceived as a rival for the Lotus Eletre, the upcoming Porsche Cayenne Electric and the petrol-powered BMW XM.

Just as the XM was developed from the ground up by BMW's M division, the new Mercedes is being developed wholly by AMG, rather than being based on an existing model such as the EQS SUV.

It is expected to arrive in 2026, following the launch of the second-generation Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé – the first car that will use the AMG.EA architecture.

A development of Mercedes' mainstream MB.EA platform, the AMG structure is modified to use advanced electric motors from Oxfordshire-based firm Yasa.

Its axial-flux units put out up to 480bhp and 590lb ft, yet weigh just 24kg. And AMG.EA can support a pair of motors on each of its axles, suggesting the most extreme cars to use the platform could offer comfortably more than 1000bhp.

The structure will also feature 800V electricals and an AMG-specific battery pack using a silicon anode.

The new car will be positioned as a successor to the existing Mercedes-AMG GLE 63, which is priced from £143,595. 

However, it will be a larger and more luxurious proposition. AMG insiders have previously told Autocar that it is a similar size to the low-slung Vision AMG concept shown in 2022, at around 5.1m long, with a wheelbase of more than 3.0m.

tuga 7 November 2024
Sure, because the XM is selling sooooo well...

