Maxus T90EV goes on sale as UK’s first electric pick-up

SAIC-owned firm claims a range of 220 miles for a starting price of £49,950
News
2 mins read
15 August 2022

The Maxus T90EV has gone on sale as the first electric pick-up truck in the UK, with prices starting from just under £50,000. 

Maxus – a subsidiary of China’s SAIC Motor, which also owns MG – says the pick-up uses an 88.5kWh battery and a 200bhp electric motor.

The firm claims a combined range figure of up to 220 miles, according to the WLTP cycle, as well as a maximum payload of 1000kg and a maximum towing capacity of 1500kg. The vehicle's wading depth is 550mm, Maxus says.

Measuring 5365mm long, 1900mm wide and 1809mm tall, the T90EV is slightly smaller than the current-generation Volkswagen Amarok

A peak charging speed of 80kW means the T90EV can charge from 20-80% in around 45 minutes. 

As standard, the pick-up comes with a 10.25in touchscreen infotainment system, 17in alloy wheels, a reversing camera and rain-sensing windscreen wipers. Other equipment includes an outside rope hook and LED daytime running lights. 

Among the options for the vehicle are an electric towbar, all-terrain tyres and a winch attached to the front bumper.  

The T90EV is on sale now and Maxus says it has already recorded 1000 orders for the model. Prices start from £49,950 (excluding VAT and delivery costs). 

While the T90EV is launching in the UK now, a key rival, the Amarok, will not receive an electric variant until at least 2025. The model will likely be co-developed between Volkswagen and Ford

The Tesla Cybertruck, meanwhile, has faced several delays and price rises since it was first revealed in 2019. The US firm’s CEO, Elon Musk, confirmed last week at an investor event that prices will rise due to unanticipated levels of inflation.

