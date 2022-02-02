BACK TO ALL NEWS
Maserati reveals new MC Edition special models

Ghibli and Quattroporte saloons and Levante SUV receive new paint colours and special interior details
2 February 2022

Maserati has introduced special MC Edition versions of the Ghibli and Quattroporte saloons and the Levante SUV.

The specification celebrates Maserati’s “uncompromising performance and racing spirit”, harking back to the competition reputation that it has built up since it began racing in 1926. 

Only available on the V8 versions of the three models, MC Edition spec brings two exclusive colours: Giallo Corse and Blue Vittoria.

Yellow and blue are the official colours of the city of Modena, the Italian city where Maserati was founded and still produces cars today. 

Both finishes have three layers, with the metallic Giallo Corse having a slight blue tint to it in the light and Blue Vittoria having a matt finish.

The MC Edition also features Piano Black detailing, special badges on the rear wings and B-pillars, blue brake calipers and gloss-black 21in wheels (or 22in on the Levante).

Inside, blue carbonfibre elements adorn the centre console and doors, while blue and yellow stitching is present throughout.

Maserati Ghibli

Maserati Ghibli

Can Italy's interloper challenge the premium executive saloon old guard?

The cabin is trimmed in black leather, with contrasting denim inserts on the seats.

MC Edition logos feature on the headrests and a special badge can be found on the centre console.

The package also brings an electronic sunroof, a Bowers and Wilkins surround-sound system and a Driver Assistance package.

Mechanically, the cars remain the same, retaining the Ferrari-built 527bhp 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged V8 found in the Trofeo versions of the cars.

Maserati Ghibli
Maserati Ghibli
This means the Ghibli MC Edition, Quattroporte MC Edition and Levante MC Edition will complete the 0-62mph sprint in 4.3sec, 4.5sec and 4.1sec respectively, with the saloons topping out at 203mph and the SUV at 186mph.

Pricing is yet to be confirmed, but the MC Edition models will become available to order later this month.

