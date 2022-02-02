Maserati reveals new MC Edition special models

Maserati has introduced special MC Edition versions of the Ghibli and Quattroporte saloons and the Levante SUV.

The specification celebrates Maserati’s “uncompromising performance and racing spirit”, harking back to the competition reputation that it has built up since it began racing in 1926.

Only available on the V8 versions of the three models, MC Edition spec brings two exclusive colours: Giallo Corse and Blue Vittoria.

Yellow and blue are the official colours of the city of Modena, the Italian city where Maserati was founded and still produces cars today.

Both finishes have three layers, with the metallic Giallo Corse having a slight blue tint to it in the light and Blue Vittoria having a matt finish.

The MC Edition also features Piano Black detailing, special badges on the rear wings and B-pillars, blue brake calipers and gloss-black 21in wheels (or 22in on the Levante).

Inside, blue carbonfibre elements adorn the centre console and doors, while blue and yellow stitching is present throughout.