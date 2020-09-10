BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Maserati names new small SUV Grecale for 2021 launch
UP NEXT
Maserati confirms 13 new models as part of bold brand relaunch

Maserati names new small SUV Grecale for 2021 launch

Maserati's relaunch plan includes sub-Levante SUV to arrive next year; electric version due in 2022
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
10 September 2020

Maserati has outlined further details of its bold revival plan, including the name of its new, smaller SUV model that's due in 2021.

The brand's important second SUV, following the larger Levante, will be called the Grecale - named after the "fierce north-east wind of the Mediterranean Sea". 

Destined to play "a key role in the brand's development", it will be built on the same production line as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio in the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) plant in Cassino, Italy.

It will also share much of its underpinnings with the Stelvio, and a fully electric version is also due to arrive by 2022. 

Maserati global planning boss Francesco Tonon told Autocar that the Grecale will be "the most practical in its class, but it will also be luxurious", adding: "It will feature the best in class design and features. Of course it's still a Maserati, but it will also offer best-in-class performance and handling". 

Further details are yet to be revealed. 

SUVs are expected to account for 70% of Maserati's sales by 2025, with saloons reduced to 15% and sports cars, such as the newly launched MC20, making up 5%. 

The new SUV was first confirmed back in 2018 by former FCA boss Sergio Marchionne as part of a total overhaul of its product line-up. Also included are the MC20 in three variants: coupé, 'Spider' convertible and fully electric, plus a new Granturismo and Grancabrio, due in both internal-combustion and electric forms. 

By 2023/2024, the brand will also have a new-generation Levante and Quattroporte, also both available with an electric powertrain. In top-spec form, this will use an 800V electrical system and three motors. 

READ MORE:

New Maserati MC20 supercar leads Italian brand's revival

New Maserati Ghibli hybrid begins brand's electrified era

Maserati Quattroporte to gain plug-in hybrid option for 2021

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Audi E-tron Sportback 55 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Audi E-tron Sportback 55 quattro S Line 2020 UK review
Jeep Renegade 4xe front
Jeep Renegade 4xe 2020 review
Eagle Lightweight GT 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Eagle Lightweight GT 2020 UK review
Renault Megane Sport Tourer E-Tech PHEV 2020 first drive review - tracking front
Renault Megane Sport Tourer E-Tech 2020 review
Renault Captur E-Tech PHEV 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Renault Captur E-Tech plug-in hybrid 2020 UK review
View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Maserati Levante S GranLusso 2019 road test review - hero front

Maserati Levante

Is this Ferrari-engined Levante the performance SUV it always should have been?

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
1

Peter Cavellini

10 September 2020

 Can't really judge it on one image, but the front looks fine,it's just what's going underneath and how good the interior will be, I'm sure there'll be least four power choices, the EV choice will be pushed heavily just to show how committed Maserati are.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Audi E-tron Sportback 55 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Audi E-tron Sportback 55 quattro S Line 2020 UK review
Jeep Renegade 4xe front
Jeep Renegade 4xe 2020 review
Eagle Lightweight GT 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Eagle Lightweight GT 2020 UK review
Renault Megane Sport Tourer E-Tech PHEV 2020 first drive review - tracking front
Renault Megane Sport Tourer E-Tech 2020 review
Renault Captur E-Tech PHEV 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Renault Captur E-Tech plug-in hybrid 2020 UK review
View all latest drives