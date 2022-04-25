Lucid Air electric saloon set for European launch in June

Lucid has confirmed that it plans to begin its expansion into Europe this summer, and insiders have hinted that right-hand drive markets will follow.

Speaking exclusively to Autocar, a spokesman confirmed that the American EV maker will begin exporting cars to European and Middle Eastern buyers this "June or July" and then expand to China in 2023.

Lucid didn't explicitly confirm which markets it will export to first, but in a previous interview, an employee reportedly confirmed that Germany would be its first port of call.

Once established, sales will be rolled out in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Italy, Monaco, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and all-important Norway, where EVs dominate.

Yet to be confirmed is the UK market, but an insider working closely with Lucid has strongly hinted to us that right-hand drive has always been planned for the Air.

If so, expect production to begin late this year and for the full Air line-up to be available to order for British buyers online towards the end of 2022 ahead of deliveries in 2023.

As well as the big expansion, Lucid has also confirmed that it's developing an even more powerful version of the Air that neatly packages not one but two power units with the Air's rear subframe.

Autocar has seen what's been described as the Megawatt rear axle, which is thought to produce as much as 1341bhp.

There has been no official confirmation about how much power the tri-motor Super Air will produce, but a safe bet is that it will be upwards of 1600bhp. That should easily have it match or beat the Tesla Model S Plaid's claimed 0-60mph sprint trim of 1.9sec.

The new rear axle is also set to be used in the upcoming Gravity SUV to which Lucid engineers are putting the finishing touches ahead of its debut in early 2024.