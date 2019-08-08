Lotus reveals new logo as part of brand revamp

Lotus has unveiled a revised version of its roundel logo as it continues its revamp and revival under new ownership.

The Norfolk-based brand was bought by Chinese firm Geely, which also owns Volvo, in 2017. It has since developed the 1973bhp Evija electric hypercar as the flagship for a major line-up revamp, which will also include the brand’s first SUV.

To reflect the changes, Lotus has tweaked the famous roundel that has been used in various forms since Colin Chapman founded the firm in 1948. While maintaining the classic design, the logo has been simplified using just two bold colours – the firm’s classic British Racing Green and yellow – and the straightening of the 'Lotus' wording.

Marketing chief Simon Clare said the firm "looked back at the original Lotus roundel and thought about Colin Chapman’s philosophy: to simplify and add lightness.”

Lotus at 70: the highs and lows

The new insignia is the eight variation of the roundel to be used over the years. The initial design was used from 1948 to 1985, featuring the Lotus name and an emblem formed by the intertwined initials of Anthony Colin Bruce Chapman. The only exception was in 1968, when the firm tried a black-and-white version.

A new roundel featuring bold overlapping lettering and no intertwined initials was introduced in 1986. The 'ACBC' symbol returned the following year, before the classic design was brought back in 1989. It then underwent minor revamps in 2009 and 2010.