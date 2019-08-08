Lotus reveals new logo as part of brand revamp

Lotus has unveiled a revised version of its roundel logo as it continues its revamp and revival under new ownership.
The Norfolk-based brand was bought by Chinese firm Geely, which also owns Volvo, in 2017. It has since developed the 1973bhp Evija electric hypercar as the flagship for a major line-up revamp, which will also include the brand’s first SUV.
To reflect the changes, Lotus has tweaked the famous roundel that has been used in various forms since Colin Chapman founded the firm in 1948. While maintaining the classic design, the logo has been simplified using just two bold colours – the firm’s classic British Racing Green and yellow – and the straightening of the 'Lotus' wording.
Marketing chief Simon Clare said the firm "looked back at the original Lotus roundel and thought about Colin Chapman’s philosophy: to simplify and add lightness.”
Lotus at 70: the highs and lows
The new insignia is the eight variation of the roundel to be used over the years. The initial design was used from 1948 to 1985, featuring the Lotus name and an emblem formed by the intertwined initials of Anthony Colin Bruce Chapman. The only exception was in 1968, when the firm tried a black-and-white version.
A new roundel featuring bold overlapping lettering and no intertwined initials was introduced in 1986. The 'ACBC' symbol returned the following year, before the classic design was brought back in 1989. It then underwent minor revamps in 2009 and 2010.
Pretty standard. Will look less pretty on the product but work better online, which is what everyone cares about these days.
I’m not sure this san-serif font will look anywhere near as good spelt out across the back of the cars though. Ferrari and Porsche don’t do this.
Daniel Joseph
@scrap
I agree that it's definitely been designed with its online rather than physical appearance in mind but, against a white or light background, it desperately needs a slim black border around the yellow disc to give it some depth.
Incidentally, Porsche does spell out its name across the tail of its models in its distinctive capitalised sans serif script. You can choose to delete the model designation, but not the P O R S C H E lettering.
scrap
Daniel Joseph wrote:
Thanks, you are right, Porsche has updated its typeface for the 992 it seems.
canonach
68 Badge
I think the black badge in 68 was to honour Jim Clark
beechie
A line has been crossed...
LucyP
Talk about re-arranging the deck-chairs on the Titanic!
They sold how few cars last year? And this is all the can come up with?
Is there some sucker at Lotus that just says yes to any slick talking salesman who walks through the door? They said yes to Bahar, which went so well.....!
And now to some design agency! Without Autocar showing the previous owners, only a few anoraks would be able to tell the difference!
Maybe someone should tell them - people might buy a car because of the brand and the badge, but not because of the logo! What a total waste of money!
Maybe if they spent that money in actually developing and launching (a) new car(s) - and I don't mean some £1million hypercar, then they might actually make progress!
jmd67
I'm all for simplicity in branding but this goes too far.
I'm all for simplicity in branding but this goes too far. It's just boring. The mock metallic effect was far too popular a decade or so ago (probably due to the ease of doing it in modern software such as Photoshop). Most companies have ditched this look but for a car company such as Lotus, it directly referenced the materials on the badges of the cars.
Regardless, this goes way too far in the other direction. It looks like a design college project. Poor show.
sipod
I’d choose the 2009 version
I’d choose the 2009 version personally
