New Renault-Geely engine firm Horse to build five million units a year

Horse, the new London-based ICE powertrain tech firm formed by Renault and Geely, will make some five million units a year as it supplies car makers including Volvo and Nissan.

The new company, announced last July and today officially formed, aims to become the “global leader” in developing, manufacturing and supplying "best-in-class" and highly efficient hybrid, petrol and diesel powertrains as the wider Renault and Geely groups work to electrify their model ranges.

Early projections for the joint venture point to an initial annual turnover of £13 billion. Its French and Chinese parent firms will each hold a 50% stake.

Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo said this “new player” will “disrupt the game” and “open the way” for new ultra-low-emission ICE technologies.