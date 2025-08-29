BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Lotus confirms plug-in hybrid Emira for 2027
UP NEXT
Citroen reinstates combustion engines for Berlingo and Spacetourer

Lotus confirms plug-in hybrid Emira for 2027

Sports car will gain same 'Hyper Hybrid' technology being developed for the brand's luxury EVs

Nick Gibbs
News
3 mins read
29 August 2025

Lotus has confirmed it is planning a plug-in hybrid version of the Emira sports car as well as an ‘upgrade’ to the V6 model as part of a facelift timed to comply with the Euro 7 emissions regulation change in 2027.

Lotus CEO Feng Qingfeng told analysts on the company’s second-quarter results call the model would gain the same ‘Hyper Hybrid’ technology scheduled to be introduced in an SUV later this year, expected to be the Eletre.

The current four-cylinder Emira Turbo, which uses a Mercedes-AMG petrol engine, appears to on the chopping block amid the EU7 makeover. The Emira V6 uses a Toyota engine, and Lotus has previously said that can’t be upgraded to meet the new regulations.

The inclusion of PHEV technology in the Emira as part of a closer cooperation between the China-based Lotus Technology division and Lotus Cars in the UK, which focuses on sports cars.

Feng made no reference to the 28 August announcement that Lotus would cut around 40% of its workforce in the UK – 550 jobs – but said the recent decision to combine Lotus Technology with Lotus Cars would bring efficiencies.

“We see big room for efficiency improvements while we consolidate a lot of the functions together, including the technology synergies,” Feng said.

He confirmed his commitment to the UK arm, which had been rocked by news – since denied – that Lotus wanted to move production out of the UK.

“We have ambitious goals for the Lotus Cars operation in the future,” Feng said. “We will focus on the very-high-performance attributes and also high-performance engineering services.”

Lotus’s commitment to the future of the Emira will bring a sigh of relief to those remaining workers at the company’s production plant in Hethel, Norfolk, who faced an uncertain future as the planned electric replacement was halted while sales in the US plummeted on the imposition of higher import tariffs in April.

Lotus deliveries in the first half slumped by almost half to 2813 as the company halted Emira exports to its key US market on the tariff increase. Emira deliveries fell 64% to just 891 in the first half.

Exports to the US resumed in July after the UK government negotiated a cut in the tariff from 27.5% to 15%.

Lotus posted a net loss of $313 million (£231.6m) for the first half of 2025, an improvement from the previous half-year performance, when it lost $424m.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Mercedes AMG CLE 53 review 2025 001 front cornering
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
8
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
Skoda Fabia
Used Skoda Fabia 2014-2021 review
8
Used Skoda Fabia 2014-2021 review
Cupra Ateca lead
Cupra Ateca
6
Cupra Ateca
Porsche Cayenne EV protortype review 2025 001
Porsche Cayenne Electric prototype review
Porsche Cayenne Electric prototype review
Porsche Macan EV review 2025 001
Porsche Macan Electric
8
Porsche Macan Electric

View all car reviews

Back to top

Lotus has pivoted to PHEV technology after sales of its electric Eletre SUV and electric Emeya saloon fell short of ambitious targets amid a wider reluctance among luxury car buyers to move to EVs.

“We will actively promoting our Hyper Hybrid technology,” Feng said on the call.

Lotus previously tested a PHEV version of the Evora sports car featuring a 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine, an electric motor and a 17kWh battery, giving it a potential electric-only range of 35 miles. The so-called 414E never made it to production, though.

There was some good news for Lotus in that sales of its Eletre and Emeya EVs rose in the second quarter in China, helped by upgraded versions of the Eletre.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used cars for sale

 Volkswagen GOLF 2.0 TSI R DSG 4Motion Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£21,299
61,379miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A3 1.4 TFSI S Line Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr (Nav)
2016
£9,395
73,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Jaguar F-PACE 2.0 P250i Portfolio Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£23,750
37,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TDI Match DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£19,990
26,513miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW X6 3.0 40d MHT M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£47,000
45,000miles
Diesel Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall Astra 1.4i Turbo SRi Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£6,440
78,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 208 1.2 PureTech Active Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£6,208
42,273miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Up! 1.0 Up! Beats Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£9,895
20,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Jaguar F-PACE 2.0 D200 MHEV R-Dynamic S Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£28,500
28,500miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Mercedes AMG CLE 53 review 2025 001 front cornering
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
8
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
Skoda Fabia
Used Skoda Fabia 2014-2021 review
8
Used Skoda Fabia 2014-2021 review
Cupra Ateca lead
Cupra Ateca
6
Cupra Ateca
Porsche Cayenne EV protortype review 2025 001
Porsche Cayenne Electric prototype review
Porsche Cayenne Electric prototype review
Porsche Macan EV review 2025 001
Porsche Macan Electric
8
Porsche Macan Electric

View all car reviews