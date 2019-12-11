Limited-run Jaguar XE Reims Edition revealed

The limited-run Jaguar XE Reims Edition is the first in a series of so-called ‘Jaguar Factory Specials’ which will each feature bespoke details.

The XE Reims Edition is named in celebration of the Jaguar D-Type’s maiden victory in 1954 at the 12-hours of Reims and uses the maker’s French Racing Blue paint, previously only used on extreme models such as the limited XKR-S and XFR-S.

Offered exclusively with the P250 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol engine in R-Dynamic S guise, the XE Reims Edition will feature, alongside the blue paint, a black roof, black mirror caps, black sill inserts and 19in gloss black alloys.

Other standard features include privacy glass, badge deletion, heated seats and Cold Climate pack that includes heated windscreen, heated steering wheel, and headlight washers.

The 200-unit limited edition follows the launch of the updated standard XE in February. The refresh included a tweaked design, better-equipped interior and a package of driver-oriented instruments, controls and technology originally brought to market by Jaguar’s I-Pace.