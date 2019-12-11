Limited-run Jaguar XE Reims Edition revealed

Special edition of Jaguar's smallest saloon will be limited to 200 units
Rachel Burgess
11 December 2019

The limited-run Jaguar XE Reims Edition is the first in a series of so-called ‘Jaguar Factory Specials’ which will each feature bespoke details.

The XE Reims Edition is named in celebration of the Jaguar D-Type’s maiden victory in 1954 at the 12-hours of Reims and uses the maker’s French Racing Blue paint, previously only used on extreme models such as the limited XKR-S and XFR-S.

Offered exclusively with the P250 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol engine in R-Dynamic S guise, the XE Reims Edition will feature, alongside the blue paint, a black roof, black mirror caps, black sill inserts and 19in gloss black alloys.

Other standard features include privacy glass, badge deletion, heated seats and Cold Climate pack that includes heated windscreen, heated steering wheel, and headlight washers.

The 200-unit limited edition follows the launch of the updated standard XE in February. The refresh included a tweaked design, better-equipped interior and a package of driver-oriented instruments, controls and technology originally brought to market by Jaguar’s I-Pace.

Jaguar's first attempt at a compact exec saloon is good - very good. But can the XE hold off the BMW 3 Series and Alfa Romeo Guilia to retain its crown?

The Jaguar XE Reims Edition is priced at £38,295, £3740 more than the XE’s starting price.

Jaguar will be hoping the XE Reims Edition bolsters sales across the board for its smallest saloon, which has been struggling in recent years. In 2016, 24,461 units were sold in Europe, while in 2018, only 10,877 units were sold. By comparison, there were 106.991 BMW 3 Series sold in Europe last year.

The Jaguar D-Type’s maiden victory in 1954 at the 12-hours of Reims was piloted by Ken Wharton and Peter Whitehead completing over 2,000km at an average speed of 105mph. 

Comments
1

abkq

11 December 2019
A clutch of not very desirable features for almost £4000 extra is no way to boost sales of an ailing product.
The sad thing is more such limited edition rip offs are to come.

