BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Lexus LM luxury MPV receives £112,995 range-topper in the UK
UP NEXT
Honda: Type R EVs must 'maximise pleasure of driving'

Lexus LM luxury MPV receives £112,995 range-topper in the UK

Upmarket people carrier brings hybrid power and focus on passenger comfort
Jack Warrick
News
2 mins read
24 July 2023

The new Lexus LM will become one of the brand's most expensive models ever when it arrives in the UK in November, bringing a range-topping variant priced from £112,995.

The LM (for 'Luxury Mover') is designed to provide a comfortable and luxurious experience for chauffeur-driven executives who don't want a SUV or saloon.

It's based on Toyota’s GA-K platform, which is also used by the Toyota HighlanderToyota RAV4 and new Lexus RX. Lexus said this allows for improved driving dynamics and ride comfort over the previous LM. 

Related articles

The luxury MPV will be available with the 350h-badged 2.5-litre hybrid powertrain featured in the NX and RX, producing 246bhp and 176lb ft.

Front-wheel drive is standard, while the E-Four system – which adds an extra electric motor to power the rear axle for four-wheel drive – is an optional extra.

Both four- and seven-seat LM models measure 5130mm long, 1890mm wide and 1945mm high. They feature sliding doors and sit on a set of 17in or 19in alloy wheels. 

Lexus LM rear quarter

Lexus's usual attention to luxury is on display inside the new LM. It features comfort, airline-style recliner seats, a 48in widescreen television and a premium, 23-speaker surround-sound audio system, as well as pillow headrests.

Passengers gain fold-out tables, several USB ports, wireless phone chargers, reading lights and vanity mirrors. There’s also a fridge, rear gloveboxes and an umbrella holder. A dimmable glass panel can be raised or lowered for privacy. 

The firm has also introduced a new voice control system that it says is the first in the world to cater specifically to rear passengers, while an overhead console controls the doors, storage compartments and cabin temperature. 

A separate smartphone-style control panel can adjust the climate control, seat functions, interior lighting, window blinds and audio settings. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

mercedes benz b200 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz B200d
Mercedes-Benz B200d
Lexus UX300e front driving
Lexus UX 300e 72.8kWh 2023 first drive
Lexus UX 300e 72.8kWh 2023 first drive
alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front Richard Lane
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

Lexus LM dashboard

Elsewhere inside, there's a focus on sound reduction. New headlining has helped enhance insulation by 40%, while improved sealing, airtightness and insulation have also been added. 

The LM features noise-reducing wheels and tyres, in addition to active noise control that cuts noise detected through a microphone while driving. 

Drivers benefit from a digital rear-view mirror, a panoramic-view monitor, a digital infotainment system and digital dials. 

Prices start at £89,995, which nets you a front-driven, seven-seat model. Opting for the E-Four system costs an additional £3000, while the Takumi range-topper – featuring the airline-style four-seat interior - starts at £112,995.

For reference, the Mercedes-Benz V-Class currently starts at £69,985.

Additional reporting by Charlie Martin

used Lexus cars for sale

Lexus IS 300 2.5 F Sport E-CVT Euro 5 (s/s) 4dr
2013
£15,990
55,872miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
4
Lexus RX 3.5 V6 L E-CVT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£31,500
48,913miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Lexus RC 300h 2.5 Luxury E-CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2018
£25,250
20,388miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
2
Lexus Nx 300h 2.5 Luxury E-CVT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£22,871
61,479miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Lexus RX 450h 3.5 V6 SE-I CVT 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2011
£10,950
116,000miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 SE-L CVT Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2011
£10,995
46,214miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Lexus RX 400h 3.3 Executive Limited Edition CVT 5dr
2009
£9,950
76,000miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 F Sport E-CVT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£31,249
44,877miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Lexus UX 2.0 F Sport E-CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£29,749
15,200miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 2828 cars
Powerd By

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
10
Add a comment…
sabre 24 July 2023

The designer of this grille should be grilled

xxxx 24 July 2023

A 100k mobile shoe box on wheels, even Toyota uber fanboys will shudder.

scrap 18 April 2023

It's a mobile sex lounge.

Latest Drives

mercedes benz b200 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz B200d
Mercedes-Benz B200d
Lexus UX300e front driving
Lexus UX 300e 72.8kWh 2023 first drive
Lexus UX 300e 72.8kWh 2023 first drive
alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front Richard Lane
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive

View all latest drives