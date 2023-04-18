Lexus LM luxury MPV receives £112,995 range-topper in the UK

The new Lexus LM will become one of the brand's most expensive models ever when it arrives in the UK in November, bringing a range-topping variant priced from £112,995.

The LM (for 'Luxury Mover') is designed to provide a comfortable and luxurious experience for chauffeur-driven executives who don't want a SUV or saloon.

It's based on Toyota’s GA-K platform, which is also used by the Toyota Highlander, Toyota RAV4 and new Lexus RX. Lexus said this allows for improved driving dynamics and ride comfort over the previous LM.

The luxury MPV will be available with the 350h-badged 2.5-litre hybrid powertrain featured in the NX and RX, producing 246bhp and 176lb ft.

Front-wheel drive is standard, while the E-Four system – which adds an extra electric motor to power the rear axle for four-wheel drive – is an optional extra.

Both four- and seven-seat LM models measure 5130mm long, 1890mm wide and 1945mm high. They feature sliding doors and sit on a set of 17in or 19in alloy wheels.

Lexus's usual attention to luxury is on display inside the new LM. It features comfort, airline-style recliner seats, a 48in widescreen television and a premium, 23-speaker surround-sound audio system, as well as pillow headrests.

Passengers gain fold-out tables, several USB ports, wireless phone chargers, reading lights and vanity mirrors. There’s also a fridge, rear gloveboxes and an umbrella holder. A dimmable glass panel can be raised or lowered for privacy.

The firm has also introduced a new voice control system that it says is the first in the world to cater specifically to rear passengers, while an overhead console controls the doors, storage compartments and cabin temperature.

A separate smartphone-style control panel can adjust the climate control, seat functions, interior lighting, window blinds and audio settings.