Lexus LBX's sub-£30,000 price won't damage brand - UK boss

The new Lexus LBX won't damage the Japanese brand's premium image despite its rather budget pricing, its UK boss has told Autocar.

Available in five trim levels, ranging from £29,995 to £39,000, the new crossover has instead been created to give Lexus a footing in the burgeoning premium crossover market.

“I don’t think it will damage the brand,” said Chris Hayes. “The residual value of a Lexus is every bit as important to us as the price of the vehicle. So we're extremely frugal about our volume management. I don't think that visual price is the most important.”

Lexus will look to sell 5000-10,000 LBXs here in the UK, with more than half expected to be in top-rung Takumi and Takumi Design trims.

Hayes said: “Historically, over the last 10 years or so, Lexus’s volume in the UK has been anywhere between 10,000 to 15,000 units. But in a world after [the] LBX [launch] and with our future [plans], we expect a new flight plan to be somewhere between 20,000 and 25,000.

“As I say, that isn't the key performance indicator for us, and customer satisfaction and ownership experience will always be the primary focus.”

This is a view shared by chief branding officer Simon Humphries, who previously told Autocar: “We’re not trying to make a cheap car, we’re trying to make a small car.”