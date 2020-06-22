Land Rover Defender gains roof tent as option

Land Rover has revealed a bespoke roof tent for its new Defender 110, described to be “as tough and capable as the vehicle for which it was created”.

Developed with roof tent firm Autohome, the accommodation sleeps two adults and includes a mattress, pillows, an interior LED light, a rear canopy and a compact aluminium ladder.

The accessory, priced at €3081.96 (£2784 est), is intended for short overnight camping trips or lengthy overland expeditions. Land Rover says it can be put up ‘in seconds with one simple movement”.

A lightweight fibreglass shell protects the tent when it's not in use. To erect the tent, which is 2.3m long, 1.3m wide and 1.5m high, one unclips the fastening at the rear and “lifts the shell slightly for the integral gas struts to take over and fully open the carbon grey fabric sides". The extendable ladder can be stored in the stowage bag when it's not in use.

Joe Sinclair, Land Rover's director of branded goods and licencing, said: “The new Land Rover Defender is the ideal vehicle to reach remote destinations comfortably both on and off road. This roof tent will enable Defender drivers to continue their adventure above and beyond their journey; it's perfect for the modern-day explorer.”

Giuseppe Fercodini, CEO of Autohome, said: “Land Rover has worked hand-in-hand with our technicians to design a unique roof tent for the Land Rover Defender. This tent is much more than a campsite accessory: its strength, comfort, versatility and reliability makes it ideal for extreme camping and off-road holidays.”

The roof tent is one of more than 170 individual accessories available on the Defender, the largest range yet produced for a Land Rover. It works in conjunction with the Expedition roof rack and roof rails, which come fitted as standard with the Adventure Pack - one of four option packs available on the Defender.

