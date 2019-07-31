Land Rover Classic launches Defender upgrade kits

Land Rover Classic has launched performance-boosting upgrade kits for the Defender 90 and 110, based on the sold-out Defender V8 created last year for the firm’s 70th anniversary.

The upgrade kits from the British firm’s official heritage arm include engine, wheel, suspension and braking upgrades. They can be installed on certain previous generation Defenders built between 1994 and 2016.

The upgrade kits were developed due to the high demand for the 399bhp Defender V8, which featured a raft of handling and performance boosts.

The parts offered include a Suspension Upgrade Kit for Defenders produced from 2007 onwards, featuring suspension tuned for on-road comfort with revised spring rates, dampers, anti-roll bars, links and bushes. That pack costs and £2247.07 for the Defender 110 and £1822.97 for the Defender 90.

A Handling Upgrade Kit, which costs £10,391.47 or £9967.37 respectively parts-only, adds improved brake discs, pads and calipers.

The cheapest option are 18-inch sawtooth wheels, which cost £432 each parts-only.

There is also a full Defender Classic Works Upgrade Kit, offered for 2.2-litre TDCi models produced after 2012 and costing £16,995, including Land Rover Classic installation.

That pack includes all the upgrades from the other kits, new tyres and an engine upgrade that boosts power by 39bhp to 160bhp, with top speed increased to 106mph.

The full upgrade kit also includes bespoke badges, and a tour of the Land Rover Classic facility in Coventry on collection.

