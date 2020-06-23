Lamborghini SCV12: track-only model previewed ahead of unveiling

Lamborghini has revealed the first images and details of a new track-only hypercar developed by its Squadra Corse motorsport division.

Called the SCV12, it has been shown in full in prototype livery for the first time ahead of a full wraps-off unveiling later this summer. The Italian brand says it features the most powerful version of its naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 it has built to date, claiming it's "capable of exceeding 830hp (819bhp)".

The SCV12's motorsport-centred development means aerodynamic efficiency has been a core focus, with Lamborghini claiming it produces more downforce than a GT3 racing car. Visible from the front is a double air intake and central rib, which sends airflow to a ram-air scoop on the roof. A large front splitter, vertical fins on the sills and a custom-built carbonfibre wing are further downforce-boosting add-ons.

Although the SCV12 is based around the underpinnings of the Aventador, Squadra Corse has developed a "new fully carbonfibre chassis". This ups the power-to weight ratio, although no figures have been quoted yet.

The engine sends its power to the rear wheels only through a six-speed sequential gearbox that's used as a structural element within the chassis.

Further race-spec upgrades include pushrod rear suspension installed directly onto the gearbox, while there are also specially developed Pirelli tyres fitted to magnesium wheels (19in at the front and 20in at the rear).

Last year, Lamborghini boss Stefano Domenicali confirmed the firm is evaluating a entry into the 2021 Le Mans hypercar category. It's highly likely that if the go-ahead is given for racing, the SCV12 will be the base car.

No pricing details have been revealed for the new model, which follows on from the road-usable SC18 one-off, but production will be extremely limited.