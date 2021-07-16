Koenigsegg Jesko: 1578bhp hypercar makes production debut

The 1578bhp Koenigsegg Jesko has been revealed in production guise for the first time, more than two years after it was unveiled at the Geneva motor show in 2019.

Finished in Tang Orange Pearl paint with silver and carbon fibre accents, the scheme is a nod to the Koenigsegg CCR of 2004.

“We are very excited to showcase this pre-series Jesko in conjunction with the start of production of the 125 Jesko and Jesko Absolut customer cars,” said CEO and founder, Christian von Koenigsegg. “As part of our gradual expansion, the Jesko’s pre-assembly begins at an extended 10,000 square meter facility.”

The first customer deliveries of the Agera successor are set to take place next spring, and the hypercar will be sold in two forms: one that maximises performance on track, and an ‘Absolut’ version tuned to break the 300mph barrier. Prices are believed to start at £2.3 million before local taxes are applied.

Using a V8 engine in conjunction with twin-turbochargers, a forged crankshaft and air injection, the Jesko produces 1262bhp when using 95-octane petrol, but this figure rises to 1578bhp when filled with E85 ethanol. Peak torque is given as 1106lb ft, and the car weighs just 1400kg in wet, road-going form.

The Jesko runs on an entirely new platform, unrelated to that of the outgoing Agera, with slightly increased dimensions and an aerodynamic package resulting in 1000kg of downforce.

Perhaps the most innovative component of all is the nine-speed transmission, which features seven wet, multi-disc clutches in a lightweight package believed to tip the scales at just 90kg. The setup means drivers can change between any gear in just 20 milliseconds, making it the fastest-shifting transmission in the world, according to Koenigsegg.

“The Jesko feels very natural to drive,” explained prototype driver Markus Lundh. “Because of its seamless shifting, whether up or down, everything just happens much faster. There are no delays, it is very responsive and behaves exactly the way you want it to. For a car of its size and power, it is very agile in the way it reacts to steering and does not spin out even with sudden movements at full throttle.”