New Koenigsegg Raw concept imagines entry-level supercar

Koenigsegg has revealed a concept that shows what a future entry-level model for the Swedish hypercar maker could look like.

Named the Raw, after the design house owned by Koenigsegg, the striking three-seater combines a carbonfibre occupant cell with an innovative three-cylinder engine from partner firm Freevalve.

This means it weighs just 700kg while producing 690bhp, giving it a one-to-one power-to-weight ratio – a feat previously brought to production by Koenigsegg in 2015 with the Agera-based, 1341bhp One:1.

The Freevalve engine made its debut earlier this year in the 1700bhp hybrid Gemera, a grand touring coupé and Koenigsegg's first four-seater. In that application, it makes 600bhp thanks to a pair of turbochargers. 'Free valve' means camshafts are replaced by electronically controlled actuators to open and shut the valves.

Inside, the Raw has the same three-seat layout as the McLaren Speedtail, with a central driving position for optimum control and visibility and a passenger seat behind on either side.