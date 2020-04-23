New Koenigsegg Raw concept imagines entry-level supercar

Koenigsegg has revealed a concept that shows what a future entry-level model for the Swedish hypercar maker could look like.
Named the Raw, after the design house owned by Koenigsegg, the striking three-seater combines a carbonfibre occupant cell with an innovative three-cylinder engine from partner firm Freevalve.
This means it weighs just 700kg while producing 690bhp, giving it a one-to-one power-to-weight ratio – a feat previously brought to production by Koenigsegg in 2015 with the Agera-based, 1341bhp One:1.
The Freevalve engine made its debut earlier this year in the 1700bhp hybrid Gemera, a grand touring coupé and Koenigsegg's first four-seater. In that application, it makes 600bhp thanks to a pair of turbochargers. 'Free valve' means camshafts are replaced by electronically controlled actuators to open and shut the valves.
Inside, the Raw has the same three-seat layout as the McLaren Speedtail, with a central driving position for optimum control and visibility and a passenger seat behind on either side.
Join the debate
Peter Cavellini
Wow!
Please make this !, this makes most of the current Hypercars look dated , and the Engine tech is amazing, ok, it may be nothing new, I don't know, but it is to me, I'd really like to see this get off the Computer and get built.
rare
Love it!
Love it!
HazwoldV8
Sweet
This is one of the nicest looking hypercars ever. Koenigsegg is back in the front now
BOOOM
Cenuijmu
NIce weight figure
Would be interesting to know the dimensions, not too big hopefully.
Oktoberfest
what they said above
now I just need a substantial lottery win.
Add your comment