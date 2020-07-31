Koenigsegg Gemera: 1700bhp hybrid to make UK debut in September

Koenigsegg has announced the Gemera, a highly potent four-seater that promises the Swedish firm’s trademark blend of refinement and straight-line pace, will make its UK debut at Salon Privé on 22 September.

The surprise new model is described as a ‘mega-GT’, and, unlike anything else in Koenigsegg’s line-up, it's claimed to seat four adults comfortably with ample room for luggage. It will be on display at Blenheim Palace alongside new and iconic models from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Aston Martin and McLaren.

Like the brand’s Regera hypercar, the Gemera takes its power from a high-capacity electrified powertrain which promises to push the four-seater from 0-62mph in just 1.9 seconds and onto a top speed of around 250mph.

The combustion element of the drivetrain comprises a relatively small 2.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine. Despite its size, though, it produces an impressive 600bhp and 443lb ft, thanks to a pair of substantial turbochargers and use of innovative ‘free-valve’ technology, which replaces the camshaft with actuators that control the valves.

The engine, nicknamed ‘The Tiny Friendly Giant’ by Koenigsegg, is mated to a trio of high-output electric motors – one for each rear wheel and one mated to the crankshaft - for a combined overall output of 1700bhp, making it one of the most powerful hybrids in production.

The Gemera can operate in pure-electric mode at speeds of up to 186mph, and is claimed to be capable of covering 31 miles before the petrol motor kicks back in.

The company says that, although it can run on conventional petrol, the Gemera is “at least as CO2-neutral as a pure electric car” when using ethanol or CO2-neutral methanol.

The Gemera’s 3000mm wheelbase allows for a high degree of rolling refinement at high speeds, but the car has also been designed to offer rewarding dynamics while being quick in corners.