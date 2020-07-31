Koenigsegg Gemera: 1700bhp hybrid to make UK debut in September

Koenigsegg has announced the Gemera, a highly potent four-seater that promises the Swedish firm’s trademark blend of refinement and straight-line pace, will make its UK debut at Salon Privé on 22 September.
The surprise new model is described as a ‘mega-GT’, and, unlike anything else in Koenigsegg’s line-up, it's claimed to seat four adults comfortably with ample room for luggage. It will be on display at Blenheim Palace alongside new and iconic models from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Aston Martin and McLaren.
Like the brand’s Regera hypercar, the Gemera takes its power from a high-capacity electrified powertrain which promises to push the four-seater from 0-62mph in just 1.9 seconds and onto a top speed of around 250mph.
The combustion element of the drivetrain comprises a relatively small 2.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine. Despite its size, though, it produces an impressive 600bhp and 443lb ft, thanks to a pair of substantial turbochargers and use of innovative ‘free-valve’ technology, which replaces the camshaft with actuators that control the valves.
The engine, nicknamed ‘The Tiny Friendly Giant’ by Koenigsegg, is mated to a trio of high-output electric motors – one for each rear wheel and one mated to the crankshaft - for a combined overall output of 1700bhp, making it one of the most powerful hybrids in production.
The Gemera can operate in pure-electric mode at speeds of up to 186mph, and is claimed to be capable of covering 31 miles before the petrol motor kicks back in.
The company says that, although it can run on conventional petrol, the Gemera is “at least as CO2-neutral as a pure electric car” when using ethanol or CO2-neutral methanol.
The Gemera’s 3000mm wheelbase allows for a high degree of rolling refinement at high speeds, but the car has also been designed to offer rewarding dynamics while being quick in corners.
Overdrive
Never seen a full test of a Koenigsegg here!
How about it, Autocar?
jason_recliner
Could be the perfect family car
HazwoldV8
The pinnacle of fast GTs
And who else is as entitled to claim that title than Koenissegg. This underdog carmaker has created something which no one will be able to replicate
In all fairness, it's time the car world realsied the legend of Koenissegg. I reckon this is the car that will change everyones perceptions
fleabane
Excellent
Nice looking beast, though you'll spend a lot of time at the offlicense topping up the tank.
Peter Cavellini
Lamborghini
Yep, Koenigsigg has taken the Crown from Lamborghini for most outrageous shape!
abkq
The most relevant feature
Forget 4-door coupes which still have a thick and wide B pillar in the way (that seriously reduces visibility), coupes should be back to 2 doors, opening upwards or sliding and no pillar.
manicm
What this article fails to
What this article fails to clarify is that the combustion engine actually drives the front wheels!
Check out JWW's video on yt.
lambo58
All arabs line up here!
All arabs line up here!
manicm
lambo58 wrote:
Can't afford one? Aww shame. Note the Arabs hold major shares in FCA (read Ferrari) and Merc etc. And now Chinese too.
Once the oil runs out it will be an entirely different matter though. Do note however the Gemera was designed to run on biofuel.
voyager12
I love Koeningsegg's...
form follows function, charismatic design. There's no garnish, unlike the Chiron, whick looks like automotive pastry in comparison.
