Kia Sportage facelift brings chunky look and upgraded hybrid

One of the UK’s best-selling family cars gets a major update inside and out

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
5 November 2024

The Kia Sportage has been updated in its native Korea, gaining a bold new look inside and out, plus a new range of powertrains.

Its styling has been updated to more closely match that of the brand’s electric cars, the EV3, EV6 and EV9, with new column-like headlights and a blockier front grille. At the rear end it gets new lights and a more prominent bumper.

Inside, it gets a new 12.3in curved infotainment touchscreen running an updated version of Kia’s ccNC operating system. There is also a new two-spoke steering wheel and an LED mood light spanning across the width of the dashboard.

There is also more sound deadening material around the B-pillars and door cards to improve rolling refinement.

The new Sportage uses the same turbocharged 1.6-litre petrol engine as the outgoing car, but the mild-hybrid models now get an eight-speed automatic gearbox, rather than the current seven-speed dual-clutch unit. 

The full-hybrid still uses a six-speed ‘box, but its electric motor’s output has been increased by 5bhp, which is said to provide smoother acceleration. The motor’s regenerative braking can be adjusted using the gearchange paddles behind the steering wheel, and there is also an “infant” driving mode that further smooths power delivery to minimise car sickness for children in the back seats.

Kia Sportage facelift dashboard

Both engines put out 177bhp and 195lb ft.

Specifications have yet to be announced for the UK, and Kia has yet to clarify whether the 212bhp hybrid or 248bhp plug-in hybrid will remain in the line-up – although it is likely they will.

Pricing is expected to remain broadly the same when the new Sportage arrives in the UK next year, with the current car kicking off at £29,390.

