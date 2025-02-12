BACK TO ALL NEWS
Kia to show £25k EV2, EV4 and ID Buzz rival on 27 February
Kia to show £25k EV2, EV4 and ID Buzz rival on 27 February

Production EV4 and PV5 are due this year; EV2 concept previews electric Rio replacement for 2026

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
12 February 2025

Kia will reveal the production versions of the EV4 and PV5 and a concept version of the EV2 later this month.

The trio will make their debuts at Kia EV Day, the Korean brand’s annual showcase event that takes place this year on 27 February.

Ahead of the event, the three new models have been previewed by images that showcase aesthetics inspired by Kia’s Opposites United design philosophy.

The EV4 (below) will arrive next year and rival the likes of the Tesla Model 3 and Volkswagen ID 3. It will be sold in both hatch and a fastback bodystyles, with the former the main target for the European market.

It is based on the same E-GMP platform used by Kia’s existing electric cars, including the EV3, EV6 and EV9, as well as various Hyundais. Given that it is positioned towards the lower end of that line-up, it is expected to share powertrains with the EV3.

That car is currently offered solely with a 201bhp motor mounted on its front axle. Two batteries are available, with the entry-level 58kWh option yielding 267 miles of range and the 81kWh pack 372 miles.

The Volkswagen ID Buzz-rivalling PV5 will be the first in a range of electric commercial vehicles launched by Kia. It will be joined by a smaller PV1 and PV3, as well as the Mercedes Sprinter-sized PV7. 

Kia is targeting a starting price in Europe of €35,000 (around £30,600). Two versions will be offered at launch: a seven-seat people mover and the high-roof panel van.

The EV2 concept (below) will preview the production version of the Kia EV2, a new electric hatchback earmarked for launch in 2026 at a price of at around £25,000.

The small, high-riding hatchback will rival the new Renault 5. The production version will share a platform with the EV4.

