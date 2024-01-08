Kia will launch its electric van business in the UK on 29 April, when the production version of the PV5 makes its national debut at the Commercial Vehicle Show.

The PV5 was first shown in concept form at the CES electronics show in Las Vegas last year, and prototypes have recently been spotted testing in Europe ahead of an imminent reveal.

It is the first in a range of vans to come from the Korean manufacturer, with the concept having been unveiled alongside a smaller PV1 and PV3, as well as the Mercedes Sprinter-sized PV7.

Kia said the PV5 will be offered with a seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty as standard, and connectivity with the Geotab fleet management platform will be offered too.

Paul Philpott, president and CEO of Kia UK, told Autocar earlier this month that deliveries of the PV5 will begin “during Q4” – so between October and December – and that launching vans is an “important extension of our brand”.

“[It’s] a pretty significant marketplace,” said Philpott. “Another 350,000 vans go on sale every year and there's a piece of that pie that we've had nothing of, that we can add to our car business.”

The PV5 will be launched first, in 2025, and is the first model to come from a new factory in Korea – with an initial capacity of 150,000 units per year – designed solely to produce PBVs using a bespoke and more flexible manufacturing process.

The PV5 is 4.7 metres long and has a punchy target price of €35,000 (£30,600) for an entry-level model, although what size battery it will have and an indicated range has yet to be disclosed. A longer-wheelbase version is possible.