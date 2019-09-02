Kia releases plug-in hybrid Ceed Sportswagon and Xceed

Kia's first electrified Ceeds get 139bhp petrol-electric drivetrain, promising an EV range of about 37 miles
by Lawrence Allan
2 September 2019

Kia has unveiled two frugal new petrol-electric additions to its range: the Xceed and Ceed Sportswagon Plug-in Hybrid.

The new models represent the first time Kia has electrified its family hatchback mainstay. They come at a time of increased popularity for the Ceed range, with Kia claiming a 40% increase in year-on-year sales in the first half of 2019. One in seven Kias sold in Europe is now electrified in some way.

The Xceed and Ceed Sportswagon are both powered by a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 44.5kW electric motor and 8.9kWh lithium-polymer battery pack. Combined total outputs are 139bhp and 195lb ft of torque, resulting in a 0-62mph time of 10.8sec for the Ceed Sportswagon and 11sec dead for the Xceed.

Both are mated to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission rather than the traditional CVT transmission found in most hybrids. Kia claims this makes for reduce powertrain losses from energy conversion, and offers a more enjoyable driving experience.

Combining the above with regenerative braking that harvests kinetic energy that would otherwise be lost, Kia claims it is targeting an all-electric range of 37 miles. Full homologation details, including fuel economy and emissions figures, will be released nearer the car’s market launch in early 2020.

Our Verdict

Kia Ceed

Kia Ceed 2018 road test review front tracking

Will it be third time lucky for Kia’s Europe-only hatchback - or are established rivals from Ford, VW, Seat and Honda still the better buy?

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Both models get minor design tweaks to mark them out from other versions, including a closed-off version of Kia’s ‘tiger nose’ grille to aid aerodynamic efficiency. Unique wheel designs also feature, while the Sportswagen gets the more aero-friendly bumpers from the GT-Line spec. The charging port is integrated into the left front wing.

Specific instruments, new infotainment features and a charging indicator on top of the dash are the main changes inside, but boot spec is also reduced on both models. In the Sportswagon it’s down from 600 to 437 litres when the rear seats are in use, the Xceed's figgure dropping from 426 to 291 litres. Both models have a dedicated space beneath the boot floor for the charging cable.

Options include a Towing Pack: not often a feature of a hybrid car, although Kia doesn’t quote the towing capacity of either model. Although not officially confirmed, it’s expected a PHEV version of the standard five-door Ceed also will also arrive in 2020.

READ MORE

New Kia Xceed crossover: UK prices and specs announced

New 2020 Kia Sorento to get plug-in hybrid variant

Kia previews future design with two new SUV concepts

Join the debate

Comments
2

xxxx

2 September 2019

"In the Sportswagon it’s down from 600 to 437 litres " That's crazy you'd have to buy a proper estate as well to carry all the things you can't fit in any more!

typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion

clara robles

2 September 2019

Best offer ... Google paid for everyone online work from home 729 to 935 Dollars per day.My younger sister has been without work for two months and the prior month her check was $27358 by working at home for 3 hours working a day and earnings can be even greater over time ... So I started

................... >>>>>>>>>>>     www.Maxjob10.Com

clara robles

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week