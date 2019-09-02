Kia releases plug-in hybrid Ceed Sportswagon and Xceed

Kia has unveiled two frugal new petrol-electric additions to its range: the Xceed and Ceed Sportswagon Plug-in Hybrid.

The new models represent the first time Kia has electrified its family hatchback mainstay. They come at a time of increased popularity for the Ceed range, with Kia claiming a 40% increase in year-on-year sales in the first half of 2019. One in seven Kias sold in Europe is now electrified in some way.

The Xceed and Ceed Sportswagon are both powered by a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 44.5kW electric motor and 8.9kWh lithium-polymer battery pack. Combined total outputs are 139bhp and 195lb ft of torque, resulting in a 0-62mph time of 10.8sec for the Ceed Sportswagon and 11sec dead for the Xceed.

Both are mated to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission rather than the traditional CVT transmission found in most hybrids. Kia claims this makes for reduce powertrain losses from energy conversion, and offers a more enjoyable driving experience.

Combining the above with regenerative braking that harvests kinetic energy that would otherwise be lost, Kia claims it is targeting an all-electric range of 37 miles. Full homologation details, including fuel economy and emissions figures, will be released nearer the car’s market launch in early 2020.