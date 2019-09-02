Kia releases plug-in hybrid Ceed Sportswagon and Xceed

Kia has unveiled two frugal new petrol-electric additions to its range: the Xceed and Ceed Sportswagon Plug-in Hybrid.
The new models represent the first time Kia has electrified its family hatchback mainstay. They come at a time of increased popularity for the Ceed range, with Kia claiming a 40% increase in year-on-year sales in the first half of 2019. One in seven Kias sold in Europe is now electrified in some way.
The Xceed and Ceed Sportswagon are both powered by a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 44.5kW electric motor and 8.9kWh lithium-polymer battery pack. Combined total outputs are 139bhp and 195lb ft of torque, resulting in a 0-62mph time of 10.8sec for the Ceed Sportswagon and 11sec dead for the Xceed.
Both are mated to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission rather than the traditional CVT transmission found in most hybrids. Kia claims this makes for reduce powertrain losses from energy conversion, and offers a more enjoyable driving experience.
Combining the above with regenerative braking that harvests kinetic energy that would otherwise be lost, Kia claims it is targeting an all-electric range of 37 miles. Full homologation details, including fuel economy and emissions figures, will be released nearer the car’s market launch in early 2020.
Point of an estate
"In the Sportswagon it’s down from 600 to 437 litres " That's crazy you'd have to buy a proper estate as well to carry all the things you can't fit in any more!
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
clara robles
