Kia plots sporty Rio-based SUV to take on VW T-Cross

Kia is considering adding a second supermini-sized crossover, possibly badged Xrio, to respond to growing demand for high-riding cars, according to the firm’s product planning boss. The new model would be in addition to Kia’s existing B-segment SUV, the Stonic.

The expansion of high-riding bodystyles at the Korean maker has recently been bolstered by the Ceed hatch-based Xceed, a model that, Kia claims, could become the firm’s bestseller.

“What we are looking at is whether the market is going to split into low and high seating positions for SUVs and crossovers and whether we need five models to cover the market or four,” David Labrosse, Kia Europe’s head of product planning, told Autocar, “and whether some should be electric or not.”

Booming Xceed sales would make a strong case for a sporty Rio-based SUV. “Nothing is decided, but that’s a decision on the table right now,” said Kia Europe’s COO Emilio Herrera.