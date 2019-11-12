Kia K5 reveal hints at upcoming Optima

Kia has previewed the new Korean-market K5 fastback saloon, which hints at the design of the upcoming fifth-generation Optima, ahead of its release in December.

The pictures show several stylistic changes for the new car, which are likely to be adopted by the next generation of its European sister model. The Optima is expected to be unveiled within the next year.

The new car’s profile is now more muscular, due in part to the body being narrowed between its wheel arches and the greater swage lines adding heavier creases along its side panels. The windows receive chrome detailing and are frameless for the first time, with chrome touches extending to the rear bumper.

At 4905mm, the new K5 is 50mm longer than the outgoing model and 25mm wider at 1860mm, making it similar in size to the Vauxhall Insignia Grand Sport. The wheelbase has grown to 2850mm, but the height has been lowered by 20mm for a sportier look.

Kia has yet to release any performance figures, only confirming that the car would benefit from a range of new alloy wheels, available in 16, 17, 18 and 19in, with gloss black, dark grey and light grey colour options.

The K5 will not be released in the UK, and it is unclear whether the next-generation Optima will make it here either: Kia recently pulled the model from sale, at the time telling Autocar that it had no plans to launch a replacement.

Read more

Kia pulls plug on Optima in UK with no replacement coming

Kia plots sporty Rio-based SUV to take on VW T-Cross

New 2020 Kia Sorento to get plug-in hybrid variant