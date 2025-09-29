JLR is preparing to build its first cars in more than a month, but when production lines will come back online remains unclear, after it missed its previously mooted restart date of 1 October.
The British manufacturer is still working to recover from a significant cyber attack that brought all its factories to a halt at the start of September.
The hack incapacitated the Land Rover maker, forcing it to shut down its internal computer systems in an effort to protect data from being stolen.
This resulted in production shutdowns at all of its global plants, created issues with parts ordering and stifled retailers.
On 29 September, JLR said "some sections of our manufacturing operations will resume in the coming days", suggesting its previously confirmed turn-on date of 1 October (today) would remain.
However, factory lines remain at a standstill and JLR wouldn't comment when asked by Autocar when production would restart.
Further details are still unclear, such as which factories will restart first or what its target volumes will initially be.
On 29 September, JLR said production will restart in a "controlled, phased" manner, suggesting volumes will initially be restricted.
The impact on volumes will be made clear when the company releases its production numbers for the quarter, but in the three months to the end of September last year, it produced more than 80,000 cars.
The effect could be costing JLR up to £5 million a day, business economics professor David Bailey has told Autocar.
The restart comes after the UK government said it will guarantee a £1.5 billion loan to JLR, to help it support suppliers who have been hit by the production shutdown.
The loan to the Tata-owned car maker will be issued by a commercial bank, but will be underwritten by the UK government.
As well as costing JLR an estimated £50 million a week, the cyber attack has badly hit the firm's suppliers.
It's estimated that around 150,000 people are employed by some 700 British firms that supply JLR, and the UK government has been investigating ways to support them, such as a furlough scheme or loans.
It will instead underwrite a single loan to JLR through the Export Development Guarantee (EDG), with JLR repaying the money over a period of five years.
You'd think with the heading that JLR cars were the best on the planet, it just shows how a few people with a computer can screw up a global company for as long as they wish.
At the end of last year, long before Mr Trump introduced his tariffs, the EU imposed a 20% import duty on imported cars from China, the argument being unfair competition because the Chinese gov subsidised their car industry.
So the question is, should the EU now impose a 20% import duty on JLR cars?
A loan needing to be paid back (backed by the government) is very different to companies partially owned by the government and heavily subsidised by the government!
If ifs and buts were candy and nuts, we'd all have a Merry Christmas
The company is being supported by the British taxpayer. According to the account sheet, JLR is supposed to be well in to the red. Why do they need government assistance?
I'd 100% back the taxpayer to assist those 3rd party companies who thru no fault of their own, find themselves in a difficult position, but giving the money to JLR?
I'm not saying what China is doing is wrong, I'm just saying why one rule for them and another for JLR?
Imagine making such an ill-consiodered comment, failing to realise their most popular, highest margin vehicles are MADE IN THE EU (Slovakia).
Hilarious
Tell us what part of the 'British supply chain' you don't understand and we'll try to explain.
What does it matter about most popular? or highest margin? You're taking a comment out of context to suit your own mindset.