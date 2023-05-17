BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: UK "in dialogue" with EU over electric car export tariffs
UP NEXT
Updated 2023 Range Rover goes hybrid-only

UK "in dialogue" with EU over electric car export tariffs

Stellantis says it can't follow parts-sourcing rules, introduced through Brexit, which add hefty tariffs
News
4 mins read
18 May 2023

Prime minister Rishi Sunak has said the UK government is in conversation with the European Union regarding new “rules of origin” tariffs, which have been criticised by Stellantis, Ford and JLR.  

Stellantis was the first of the three car makers to urge the government to renegotiate part of its Brexit deal with the EU to delay the new rules, which add tariffs to car exports. 

The fourth biggest car maker worldwide, which owns Vauxhall, Peugeot, Citroën and Fiat, among other key brands, said earlier this week that it couldn't follow parts-sourcing rules introduced through Brexit. 

Related articles

Updated legislation, which is due to come into force in 2024, means that 45% of the value of an EV produced should come from the EU or the UK to qualify for trade without tariffs. The

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Drives

vw id3 review 2023 01 tracking front
Volkswagen ID 3 2023 first drive
Volkswagen ID 3 2023 first drive
porsche cayenne e hybrid review 202301 tracking front
Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid SUV 2023 first drive
Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid SUV 2023 first drive
Maserati Grecale GT front tracking
Maserati Grecale GT 2023 UK first drive
Maserati Grecale GT 2023 UK first drive
maserati mc20 cielo review 2023 01 tracking front
Maserati MC20 Cielo 2023 UK first drive
Maserati MC20 Cielo 2023 UK first drive
masrati grecale review 2023001 cornering front
Maserati Grecale Modena 2023 UK first drive
Maserati Grecale Modena 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives