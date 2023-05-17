UK "in dialogue" with EU over electric car export tariffs

Prime minister Rishi Sunak has said the UK government is in conversation with the European Union regarding new “rules of origin” tariffs, which have been criticised by Stellantis, Ford and JLR.

Stellantis was the first of the three car makers to urge the government to renegotiate part of its Brexit deal with the EU to delay the new rules, which add tariffs to car exports.

The fourth biggest car maker worldwide, which owns Vauxhall, Peugeot, Citroën and Fiat, among other key brands, said earlier this week that it couldn't follow parts-sourcing rules introduced through Brexit.

Updated legislation, which is due to come into force in 2024, means that 45% of the value of an EV produced should come from the EU or the UK to qualify for trade without tariffs. The