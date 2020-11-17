Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 is 6.4-litre Hemi-powered 4x4

Jeep is combining two American icons by slotting its Hemi V8 engine into its Wrangler for the first time in the off-roader's 34-year history.

Called the Wrangler Rubicon 392 - the number referring to the engine’s capacity in cubic inches - the new 4x4 uses a 6.4-litre version of the venerable naturally aspirated petrol V8.

Offered in four-door form only, it’s claimed to manage 0-60mph in 4.5sec - the same as the far pricier Mercedes-AMG G63.

No manual gearbox will be offered, with the sole transmission option an eight-speed automatic, putting power through a full-time four-wheel drive system.

Jeep also claims a quarter-mile sprint time of 13.0sec, making the Rubicon 392 by far the fastest Wrangler yet made. A two-mode quad-exhaust aims to ensure it has the soundtrack to match.

However, the Wrangler is no less focused on its off-road capability in Rubicon 392 form than standard. It features a 51mm lift kit as standard, slightly improving the approach and departure angles over the standard car. It can also wade up to nearly 83cm, with a special air induction system designed to divert as much as 15 gallons of water per minute away from the engine.

The Wrangler also retains a low-range gear ratio - albeit at a lower level crawl ratio than the standard car’s ‘box - plus its selectable off-road modes.

A host of suspension and chassis revisions including heavy-duty axles, upgraded frame rails and upper control arms, electronic locking differentials and Fox aluminium monotube dampers.

Visually, the changes extend beyond the usual array of new badging, although that does feature. Most notably, a new bonnet design with an air scoop has been borrowed from the Gladiator Mojave pick-up truck. Inside, there are bronze trim elements and aluminium wheel-mounted shift paddles.

The Rubicon 392 is a full series-production model in the US, but it isn't expect to be offered officially in the UK. No price has been disclosed, but expect the Rubicon 392 to be around $70,000 (£52,840).

READ MORE:

New Jeep Grand Wagoneer concept previews 2021 luxury SUV

Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 2.2 Rubicon 2020 long-term review

Jeep Renegade 4xe Trailhawk 2020 UK review